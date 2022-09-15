'Star Wars' prequel series 'Andor' gets a final trailer for Sept. 21 release

The new "Star Wars" content keeps coming at hyperdrive speeds.

Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in Southern California was a busy one for "Star Wars" announcements and new trailers for shows like "The Mandalorian" Season 3 and "Tales of the Jedi." But the sci-fi project avid fans were most juiced about was the "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" prequel series coming to Disney+ called "Andor."

An absorbing new teaser was unveiled at the geeky gala that featured plenty of fresh footage of this 12-episode spinoff and its underlying theme of a clash between conflicting ideals. Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," "Andor" stars Diego Luna, who reprises his role as Cassian Andor, the Imperial officer who later swaps alliances and becomes a starship captain and spy for the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

Denise Gough as Imperial Supervisor Dedra Meero. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Captain Cassian Andor appeared last in director Gareth Edwards' 2016 feature film, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," in which the crafty espionage agent perished with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) on the Imperial planet of Scarif after the dreaded Death Star spit out a fatal laser blast that wiped out the planet's Citadel Tower and lush tropical beaches.

Disney's official "Andor" description offers an overview of the upcoming series:

"The 'Andor' series will explore a new perspective from the 'Star Wars' galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Promotional image for Disney's "Andor" series. (Image credit: Disney)

Besides Diego Luna, "Andor's" international cast also includes Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, and Alan Tudyk returning as the sarcastic security droid K-2S0.

"Rogue One" co-screenwriter Tony Gilroy is on board as "Andor's" series creator and showrunner to mesh with the original film's style and tone. He's also written the show's pilot and will take a turn behind the camera directing an upcoming episode.

"Andor" arrives with its first three episodes exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 21.