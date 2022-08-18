'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' scores an IMAX re-release ahead of new Disney Plus 'Andor' series

Let’s be honest, 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is far from a perfect movie.

But aside from some wonky CGI created to replicate the younger faces of Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, it's an engaging, well-acted chapter of the saga that should hold its head high and be accepted as a legitimate member of the "Star Wars" family. Its killer Darth Vader lightsaber attack scene and final battle unfolding on the tropical beaches of Scarif are some of the boldest action sequences in any "Star Wars" movie!

Compared to some of the polarizing flagship "Star Wars" feature films and TV series (not picking on you, "The Mandalorian") churned out by Disney/Lucasfilm over the past seven years, it's actually risen significantly in estimation by "Star Wars" faithful around the world. It's always satisfying to see unappreciated movies in a beloved franchise getting their time to shine in a new light, and it seems with the upcoming Disney+ series, "Andor," that it's high time for Rogue One's resurrection.

To prime audiences for the new live-action "Andor" prequel series coming to the House of Mouse's streaming platform on Sept. 21, 2022, Disney/Lucasfilm will re-release "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in IMAX format for one night only in select theaters across the country.

The special Friday, Aug. 26 presentation will also include an exclusive extended peek at the forthcoming Disney+ show that explores more of Andor's past life leading up to the daring events seen in "Rogue One."

Starring Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Gabriel Luna (Cassian Andor), Ben Mendelsohn (Orson Krennic), Donnie Yen (Chirrut Imwe), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera), Riz Ahmed (Bohdi Rook), Jiang Wen (Baze Malbus), and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), "Rogue One" was a prequel to 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope" and introduced audiences to the rag-tag crew of freedom fighters on a suicide mission to steal the Death Star plans from the Empire.

Here's where we first get acquainted with the former Imperial officer and Rebel Alliance spy Captain Cassian Andor, who will again be played by Luna in the new "Rogue One" prequel show premiering in September. Spoilers for those who've not seen "Rogue One," but Andor dies bravely on the Scarif beachhead with Jyn Erso in the finale when the dreaded Death Star emits a fatal superlaser blast.

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Director Gareth Edward of "Monsters" fame did a fantastic job with "Rogue One" despite being replaced late in the game by screenwriter Tony Gilroy for some controversial reshoots. Its retro flair and exceptional blend of practical and CGI effects were well received with fans and critics when it opened on Dec. 16, 2016 and the movie pulled in a respectable $1.06 billion off an estimated $200 million budget.

Now's your chance to see "Rogue One" on the big screen once more in the deluxe IMAX format before "Andor" drops next month on Disney+. For select theaters participating in this screening check out the official location guide at Fandango (opens in new tab).