The Force is strong with new trailer for 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' animated anthology

The Force is strong with this one.

If you're a "Star Wars" fan, this is a glorious time to be alive to revel in all the spinoff "Star Wars" TV shows, upcoming movies, comics, video games, and tie-in novels featuring characters and events spawned from the franchise's diverse universe.

Straight out of this past weekend's D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center comes the first full trailer for next month's animated anthology series, "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." This Disney+ project was officially announced at Star Wars Celebration back in May and interest in its compelling storylines has been growing ever since news broke of its impending arrival.

Promotional art for "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

(opens in new tab)

"Tales of the Jedi" has a lot going for it, including the fact that it comes from the fertile imagination and solid storycraft skills of writer/producer Dave Filoni, the co-creator of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and "The Mandalorian." This six-episode anthology with its prequel-era focus on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku airs exclusively on Disney+ starting Oct. 26.

Original chapters targeting Ahsoka's life will span different moments in her past, from her childhood days and early years alongside Anakin Skywalker in the Clone Wars period, as well as confronting a ruthless Imperial Inquisitor following the declaration of "Order 66" that called for the extermination of all Jedi Knights. The talented Ashley Eckstein is back providing the voice of Ahsoka.

Count Dooku's episodes (voiced by Corey Burton) shift back to less turbulent times to reveal scenes from the villain's service as a Jedi prior to being seduced by the Dark Side of the Force. Liam Neeson will participate in the project as the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn in the Count Dooku segments, with younger versions of Qui-Gon to be played by Neeson's son, Micheál Richardson.

Related: Star Wars movies in chronological order

A still from "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

(opens in new tab)

"Tales of the Jedi" also serves as a foundational arena for Ahsoka's backstory and a lead-in to Disney/Lucasfilm's live-action series, "Ahsoka," coming sometime in 2023.

"When I fly back and forth working on "The Mandalorian," I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni said at May's Star Wars Celebration 2022 panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making "The Clone Wars"...that wouldn't be a full show.”

"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 26, 2022.