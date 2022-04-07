Relive all the galactic magic in 'The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Season 2

With the Disney Plus spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett" having just finished with a flourish of classic "Star Wars" action highlighted by Boba jockeying a Rancor and Mando and Grogu reunited at last, it’s time to start looking forward to "The Mandalorian" Season 3 coming sometime in December.

But before we leap back into the fray in that galaxy far, far away, fans can now immerse themselves in the incredible concept artwork of the many artists and illustrators that made the previous season so memorable.

Recently released by Abrams Books, "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian" (opens in new tab) Season 2 is a veritable treasure of absorbing pre-production magic that formed the costumes, creatures, aliens, weapons, spaceships, and landscapes that defined the sophomore outing of the hit sci-fi series.

(Image credit: Abrams Books)

Written by Phil Szostak and offered with a forward by Lucasfilm legend Doug Chiang, this 256-page hardcover contains conceptual art conjured up by the talented team of artists, painters, designers, sculptors, model makers, and engineers that make up the award-winning visualists of the Lucasfilm art department.

"The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Season Two teleports fans behind the scenes and into the minds of those whose dreams and inspirations forged the visual style of the smash series. Also included in this deluxe coffee table book are illuminating interviews with key crew members and creative luminaries such as executive producer/showrunner/writer Jon Favreau ("Iron Man," "The Lion King") and executive producer/director Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars: Rebels").

(Image credit: Abrams Books)

These visionaries all contributed in myriad ways to push the envelope of skilled "Star Wars" storytelling, including delivering Ahsoka Tano from her animated state to live action, and giving the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett a subtle modern makeover.

Lucasfilm creative art manager and best-selling author Phil Szostak has been a key component of the "Star Wars" art departments for over 13 years and also penned "The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Abrams, 2015), "The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (Abrams, 2017), "The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Abrams, 2020), and "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Season One (Abrams, 2020).

"The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian" (opens in new tab) Season 2 is available now at book stores and major online outlets. We're huge fans of The Mandalorian, which took the second place slot in our guide to the Star Wars TV shows, ranked worst to best. If you haven't seen it yet, we'd highly recommend you check it out on Disney Plus.