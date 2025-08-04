3 powerful solar flares erupt in less than 24 hours, ending weeks of calm on the sun (video)

After more than three weeks without a powerful solar flare, the sun has suddenly ramped up its activity, firing off three M-class solar flares in less than 24 hours.

While the sun has been popping off plenty of smaller C-class flares lately, Sunday's M2.9 eruption at 10:01 a.m. EDT (1401 GMT) on Aug. 3 was the first M-class flare since July 12, according to space weather website SolarHam.com's post on X . The flare marked the end of a 22-day lull in moderate solar flare activity.

Two more followed in rapid succession: an M2 flare at 1:05 a.m. EDT (0505) on Aug. 4 and an M1.4 peaked just 16 minutes later at 1:21 a.m. EDT (0521 GMT). All three eruptions came from sunspot region AR 4168, which rapidly developed a more complex magnetic structure over the weekend.

Space weather forecasters are watching for faint CMEs that could reach Earth later this week. (Image credit: Sun image captured by Daisy Dobrijevic using the Vaonis Vespera Pro. Inset image credit: NASA / SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams, helioviewer.org)

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation from the sun's atmosphere , caused by sudden releases of magnetic energy near sunspots. They're classified by strength into five categories: A, B, C, M, and X. Each level represents a tenfold increase in energy output. While C-class flares are generally minor, M-class flares are moderate and can sometimes disrupt radio communications. The most intense, X-class flares, have the potential to trigger widespread radio blackouts and even impact satellites and power grids on Earth.

A view of the sun captured on Aug. 3, from the U.K using Vaonis Vespera Pro. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic)

According to Spaceweather.com , both active regions 4168 and 4167 now harbor unstable "delta-class" magnetic fields, an arrangement known to power strong solar eruptions, including potential X-class flares and Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

So far, no major space weather impacts have been confirmed, but the M2.9 flare may have launched a weak CME toward Earth . Vincent Ledvina, an aurora chaser and space physics student, noted on X that modeling suggests the CME could arrive around midnight UTC on Aug. 7, with only a 12% chance of impact.

Ledvina added that Monday morning's M2 flare may have triggered a second weak CME, possibly a stealth CME, a slow and faint solar ejection that's notoriously hard to spot.

Ledvina added that Monday morning's M2 flare may have triggered a second weak CME, possibly a stealth CME, a slow and faint solar ejection that's notoriously hard to spot. "This now marks the second Earth-directed CME from this region with potentially more to follow," he wrote.

Space weather forecaster Sara Housseal declared "Flare drought is over!" in a post after Sunday's flare.

Space weather forecaster Sara Housseal declared "Flare drought is over!" in a post after Sunday's flare . While the eruptions are "likely nothing significant," she added later in another post that they "could result in a bump in activity in a few days," highlighting the challenges space weather forecasters face when working with "little to no data." A limitation that stems from the lack of dedicated satellites and limited real-time imagery available to monitor faint, slow-moving CMEs.

Space weather forecasters are keeping a close eye on sunspot region 4168. Its growing complexity and flaring activity suggest the region may still have more surprises in store.