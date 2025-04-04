This incredibly detailed and impressive-looking Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle set has to be one of the best Lego Marvel sets any fan of the franchise could want.

Mostly aimed at more skilled builders and collectors, the Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle (76178) set looks great as a display item (if you have the space). The 3,789-piece model stands over 32 inches tall and is a fantastic recreation of the Daily Bugle office block, loaded with fan-favorite minifigures, including Spider-Man, Peter Parker, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Venom and many more.

Save 9% on the Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle set — was $349.99 , now $317.24 at Amazon.

Lego Spider-Man Daily Bugle: was $349.99 now $317.24 at Amazon Save $33 on this detailed 3,789-piece Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle (76178) set. If you're a fan of Sider-Man and all things Marvel, then this is the best Marvel Lego set you could ever want. It's usual MRSP of $349.99 means it's an expensive purchase, and it's rarely discounted. So this saving is worth grabbing while you can, and you're most likely not going to be disappointed with this Lego set.

The Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle is filled with authentic details, fascinating features and classic comic-book action — from the New York taxi cab outside to the penthouse office of the Bugle's Editor in Chief, J. Jonah Jameson, who is also one of the exclusive Minifigures to this set.

Marvel Lego enthusiasts will find the model challenging, it has a manufacturer's recommended age of 18+. But the finished build is highly rewarding. Once it's completed, the removable floors, roof and detachable facades reveal this Marvel tribute in all its glory, for all to admire.

If you've been mulling over buying one, now is a great time, as this rarely discounted Lego set is currently almost at its quite often more expensive.

The Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle comes with intricate details and is a challenging build for any Lego fan. (Image credit: Lego)

Key Specs: 33 Inches (Height) x 11 Inches (Width) x 11 Inches (Depth). Total number of Lego pieces — 3,789. The model comes with incredible details and 25 Minifigures including Spider-Man, Spider-Ham, Gwen, Mysterio, Venom, Carnage, Dr. Octopus, The Punisher, and more.

Product launched: January 2022.

Price history: As one of the largest Lego Marvel sets available, the price of the Daily Bugle set has held steady on Amazon since its release at $399.99. Retail rivals Walmart are still selling it for full MRSP, and Lego is selling the model at $349.99. So Amazon's $317.24 price, which is one of the lowest we've seen for years, makes it a great buy.

Price comparison: Walmart: $399.99 | Lego: $349.99

Review consensus: This set has been well received by fans across the internet and Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive too. The Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle gets an aggregate score of 4.8 out of 5 from almost 2,000 ratings, with a huge 91% of reviewers giving this Lego set top marks.

Buy if: You're a Lego collector, a fan of Spider-Man, the Marvel franchise or you want and want a challenging, eye-catching Lego set.

Don't buy if: You have a limited budget and not a fan of Marvel or are considering purchasing this Lego set for a child – patience and dedication are required for this set.

For more buying advice on Lego Marvel sets see our best Lego Marvel sets page, and our Lego deals page for all the latest deals on Star Wars, space, Marvel & DC Lego sets.