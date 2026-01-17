Artemis 2 rocket rollout latest news: NASA begins rollout for giant moon rocket

Refresh

First motion for Artemis 2 rollout! (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky) NASA reports that the towering Artemis 2 Space Launch System rocket is officially on the move . First motion for today's rollout occurred at 7:04 a.m. EST (1204 GMT) as the huge rocket began its daylong trip to the launch pad. It is about 4 miles to Pad 39B from NASA's 52-stroy Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), where the SLS for Artemis 2 was stacked and assembled. "It takes us a little while to get out of the building, but about an hour after we get that first motion, you'll begin to see this beautiful vehicle cross over the threshold of the VAB and come outside for the world to have a look," Artemis 2 Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said Friday. Here's a look at our report from Friday's Artemis 2 press conference: NASA hopes to launch Artemis 2 astronauts to the moon next month, but it's going to be tight: 'This is not a rush'

Good morning, Space Fans! Rollout day is here fro NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket and the livestream for the giant moon rocket's move is underway. It could take up to 8 to 10 hours for NASA's Crawler Transporter 2 to haul the combined 11 million pound stack of the Artemis 2 Space Launch System rocket, mobile launch platform and Orion spacecraft to the pad. Space.com's Josh Dinner is on the scene and shared a first update before dawn at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA Artemis 2 rollout briefing ends NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket rollout preview press conference has ended. You can see a replay in the window below. NASA’s Artemis II Rollout and Mission Overview News Conference (Jan. 16, 2026) - YouTube Watch On Overall, it appears NASA is ready to move the 322-foot-tall Space Launch System rocket out to Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, Jan. 17, but time appears tight for the space agency's hope to launch the four Artemis 2 astronauts to the moon in February as planned. Artemis 2 is NASA's first crewed Artemis mission and the first astronaut mission to the moon in over 50 years. As such, a series of tests on both the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft for the mission must go well before it will be clear for astronauts to fly on then. NASA has launched an SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft before, on the Artemis 1 mission in November 2022 , but that was an uncrewed test flight. The Orion spacecraft on Artemis 2 is the first to include many life support systems to sustain astronuts on the 10-day mission. NASA also wants to complete a fueling test on Feb. 2 that will help the space agency decide if it can proceed with a February launch. The February launch window is limited to a series of days between Feb. 6-10. It took three attempts to launch Artemis 1 , with fuel leaks contributing to two delays. NASA believe its has fixes in place, but needs to test them before Artemis 2 can launch. If Artemis 2 is unable to launch in February, NASA can try again in March and April. Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said NASA has launch opportunities every month for Artemis 2, ranging from a few days to up to a week. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief

Artemis 2 rocket ready for rollout, fueling test set NASA officials say the Artemis 2 moon rocket is ready to head out to its Florida launch pad early tomorrow, but it will be a slow trip. The Artemis 2 Space Launch System will take between 8 to 10 hours to make the 4-mile trip from NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B. Once the the rocket makes it to the pad, NASA will then connect it to pad infrastructure for fueling atop its Mobile Launch Platform. NASA's huge Crawler Carrier vehicle - originally built for the Apollo Saturn V missions (like the VAB) - will haul the rocket and launch platform out to the pad. Artemis 2 Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson says NASA plans to conduct a fueling test, called a "wet dress rehearsal," on Feb. 2. Based on the rocket's performance during that test, NASA will decide if Artemis 2 will be ready for a Feb. 6 launch. The February launch window runs from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10. In addition to the fueling tests, NASA will need to perform a series of SLS and Orion spacecraft checks, as well a run through with Artemis 2 astronaut crew . Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief