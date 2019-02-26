In Photos: NASA's Kennedy Space Center Renovates Launch Pad 39B for Orion

Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida is getting a makeover. After launching missions for the Apollo, Skylab and space shuttle programs, Pad 39B has been upgraded and modified in preparation for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule.

The modernized pad will support the launch of Exploration Mission 1, the first uncrewed test flight of the SLS and Orion, currently scheduled for mid-2020. Built for versatility, it will also be able to support commercial launch providers. Click through this gallery to see Pad 39B's new look!