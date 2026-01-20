Total solar eclipse 2030: Everything you need to know about totality in southern Africa and southeast Australia

Sunset from Streaky Bay, South Australia, which will experience a total solar eclipse in 2030.

On Monday, Nov. 25, 2030, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the Southern Hemisphere. Although it will occur almost entirely over the Indian Ocean, totality will nevertheless happen just after sunrise in Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Lesotho, before being glimpsed close to sunset from southeast Australia.

From remote areas of Queensland, Australia, it will be possible to witness a dramatic sunset eclipse if skies are clear. With spectacular stargazing and safari opportunities available, the 2030 total solar eclipse is bound to be popular and, for eclipse chasers in North America and Europe, rather expensive.

What's special about the Nov. 25, 2030 total solar eclipse?

Namibia is famous for safaris and stargazing. (Image credit: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images)

The Nov. 25, 2030, total solar eclipse presents the opportunity to combine the stunning celestial event with a safari and stargazing. In Namibia, the path of totality is conveniently placed between the giant dunes of Sossusvlei and Deadvlei and the spectacular Etosha National Park.

If you're looking for something extremely remote (and likely more expensive), the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in Botswana would make an excellent option.

There are two important marine mammal colonies in the path of totality. Cape Cross Seal Reserve , the world's largest breeding colony of Cape fur seals, on Namibia's Skeleton Coast, will get 1 minute, 22 seconds of totality, and Point Labatt Conservation Park (which features the Aus­tralian sea lion, one of Aus­trali­a's most endan­gered marine mam­mals), in South Australia, will get 1 minute, 57 seconds of totality.

Path of totality for the Nov. 25, 2030 total solar eclipse

Image 1 of 4 The path of totality for the total solar eclipse on Nov. 25, 2030 (Image credit: Created using MapHub.net. Sources: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS user community)

The path of totality for the Nov. 25, 2030, total solar eclipse will span 9,033 miles (14,538 kilometers). The eclipse will begin at sunrise in the Atlantic Ocean; pass over Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Lesotho; cross the Indian Ocean; and finish as a low eclipse from southeastern South Australia and northwestern New South Wales, Australia. Those in the path of southeast Queensland will see a sunset eclipse, with the small rural town of Surat seeing the eclipsed sun just 2 degrees above the western horizon.

The maximum duration of totality will be 3 minutes, 44 seconds. However, not many observers will experience that because the eclipse takes place north of the remote Kerguelen Islands in the southern Indian Ocean. The maximum totality on land will be 2 minutes, 32 seconds, from just north of Durban, South Africa. From Australia, the eclipse will be on the wane by the time it hits Streaky Bay in South Australia, just south of Ceduna (the epicenter of a total solar eclipse in 2002 ). In total, about 10.6 million people live in the path of totality, according to Time and Date .

The path of totality passes just north of the High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS), a cosmic-ray-hunting telescope in Namibia's Khomas highlands. The same fate befalls the HAKOS Astro Guest Farm , a remote mountainous escape for amateur astronomers. Both get a 99.9% partial solar eclipse. However, that's not the case for Tivoli Southern Sky Guest Farm , southeast of Windhoek, which will see totality for 1 minute, 53 seconds.

Where and when can I see the Nov. 25, 2030 total solar eclipse?

The Milky Way behind a rock arch at Spitzkoppe in Namibia. (Image credit: VisualStories/Getty Images)

Here are some of the places eclipse chasers will gather for the total solar eclipse on Nov. 25, 2030: