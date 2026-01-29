Watch Rocket Lab launch Korean disaster-monitoring satellite tonight after long delay

Rocket Lab - 'Bridging The Swarm' Launch - YouTube Watch On

Rocket Lab will try again tonight (Jan. 29) to launch a South Korean disaster-monitoring satellite, and you can watch the action live.

A 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) Electron rocket is scheduled to launch the "Bridging the Swarm" mission from Rocket Lab 's New Zealand site tonight at 7:55 p.m. EST (0055 GMT and 1:55 p.m. local New Zealand time on Jan. 30).

You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of Rocket Lab or directly via the company , starting 30 minutes before liftoff.

A Rocket Lab Electron rocket attempts to ignite its first-stage engines during the aborted launch of the "Bridging the Swarm" mission on Dec. 15, 2025. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

This will be the second liftoff attempt for "Bridging the Swarm." The first, on Dec. 15, ended with a last-second abort . And even that try was delayed a bit; Rocket Lab had originally targeted Dec. 10 but pushed things back to perform additional checkouts.

"Bridging the Swarm" will launch a single payload for the Satellite Technology Research Center (SaTReC) at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

That payload is NEONSAT-1A," an advanced Earth-observation satellite equipped with a high-resolution optical camera," Rocket Lab wrote in a mission description .

"Designed to capture near-real time natural disaster monitoring for the Korean peninsula, KAIST's NEONSAT constellation is a collaboration across multiple Korean academic, industry and research institutions, including SaTReC, which is leading the program's system design and engineering," the company added.

NEONSAT is not a constellation yet. So far, just one satellite in the program has reached low Earth orbit — NEONSAT-1, which flew atop an Electron in April 2024 .

The NEONSAT program is funded by the Korean government — namely, the Ministry of Science and ICT. (ICT stands for "Information and Communication Technology.")

If all goes to plan tonight, the Electron's "kick stage" will deploy NEONSAT-1A about 54 minutes after launch, setting it free 336 miles (540 kilometers) above our planet.