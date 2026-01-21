Sci-fi extraction shooter 'Marathon' is coming March 5, with new trailer showcasing all-star voice cast, collector's edition & more (video)
Bungie's next game returns with a new in-engine trailer and more details ahead of its long-awaited release.
Following a delay last year, venerable game studio Bungie's first post-Destiny shooter has finally set a launch date. That's right, Marathon is back and looking snazzier than before.
Set on Tau Ceti IV after the events of the original games (last seen 30 years ago), the online extraction shooter tasks players with retrieving valuable artifacts, data, and resources from a lost colony as Runners, augmented humans with cybernetic bodies.
Last week, we learned about shells (class archetypes) and how they can reshape entire matches. Now, we've just received a pre-order trailer that's playing up the mystery and ongoing narrative that will add sauce to the strictly online action game.
Bungie has landed on March 5 as the definitive release date for Marathon, with the game set to hit PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with full cross play and cross save.
Like other extraction shooters, such as ARC Raiders, Marathon will mix both PvE (co-op gameplay) and PvP (player-versus-player) action, making each trip down to Tau Ceti IV unpredictable and filled with danger. Teamwork gets the job done, but Bungie is also teasing unique opportunities for solo players.
Standard Edition pre-orders grant access to bonus cosmetics and rewards for Destiny 2. The Deluxe Edition adds premium cosmetics and access to the first rewards pass. Last but not least, the Collector's Edition includes all Deluxe Edition content plus an enticing bundle of physical goodies:
Taking things a step further, Bungie and Sony (who now owns the company) have teamed up to craft and release a limited-edition DualSense controller as well as the latest Pulse Elite wireless headset.
Those two are among the most stylish peripherals from a first-party publisher we've seen since Starfield's, we must say. Pre-orders will begin on January 29 at 10am local time here, but the headset will be limited to the US.
Holding together the universe-building and ongoing narrative efforts, an all-star voice cast has been revealed. It includes names such as Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3), Erin Yvette (Dispatch), and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), among many others. Moreover, it's been confirmed Marathon will be dubbed for all supported languages.
Though the first closed tests last year and so-so trailers had us worried last year, we're thinking Bungie could shock the world come March. At the very least, the studio's Halo pedigree, "gunplay" chops, and striking art direction are on full display in the latest videos.
Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
