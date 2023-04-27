Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet review

Thanks to its fantastic blue accents, the Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet is one of the more striking Lego helmets in the collection. It’s great fun to build, too, with some excellent layering techniques and clever building methods. It’s just a shame that it relies on stickers to add part of the design – and if you’ve already built the Stormtrooper Helmet, you might find it to be a little too familiar.

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Essential info: Price: $69.99 / £59.99 Model number: 75349 Number of pieces: 854 Dimensions: 8 x 5 x 5 inches / 21 x 12 x 13 cm Recommended age: 18+

Introduced to the Star Wars universe in The Clone Wars, Captain Rex has made multiple appearances since. Whether you know him from The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch or Star Wars Rebels, he’s an instantly recognizable clone trooper thanks to the blue markings on his armor.

Lego’s take on Captain Rex is very faithful: from the unique shape of the visor to the markings, the Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet is unmistakable.

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet: Build & design

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet at Amazon for $69.99 (opens in new tab)

The building process of Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet is split over five bags. It’s made up of 854 pieces which, surprisingly enough, makes this the largest of all the Star Wars helmets. It’s even more pieces than Darth Vader, which is surprising considering Vader’s higher price tag ($10/£10 more). It’s a very attractive price point, then, making this perhaps one of the best Lego Star Wars helmets you can pick up.

Most importantly, though, it’s a fantastic set to build. If you’ve put together the Stormtrooper, you’ll undoubtedly notice some similarities: Captain Rex is a trooper after all. The bottom sections of the helmet around the mouthpieces are almost identical, and they share similar layering techniques around the sides. But there are enough differences here to set Captain Rex apart. The visor is completely different, for one, and the forehead packs in some extra (excellent) detail. The addition of blue really sets it apart, too.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As always, it’s just a shame that Lego has opted to add in some details via stickers rather than printed pieces. There are eight stickers used here, all applied to the front and sides of the helmet. You’ll want to ensure they’re very carefully applied, as bad sticker placement can negatively affect the aesthetic of a model. And when it’s a display set like this, it can make all the difference.

(Image credit: Future)

Should You Buy Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet?

Yes! You should absolutely buy Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet. Of all the Lego Star Wars helmets, this one offers some of the best value for money thanks to its high piece count.

If you’re not collecting the set and you already have a Stormtrooper, however, you might wish to opt for something a little less similar. But mostly, you won’t regret having Captain Rex on your shelf.

Other Lego sets to consider

There are now no less than 11 Lego Star Wars helmets (and undoubtedly more still to come). If you’re wanting to bulk out your collection, we highly recommend Darth Vader (opens in new tab), Boba Fett (opens in new tab) or Princess Leia (Boushh) (opens in new tab).

But if you prefer something more minifig scale, how about an excellently-detailed playset of Boba Fett’s Starship (opens in new tab)? This Inquisitor Transport Scythe (opens in new tab) also comes highly recommended.