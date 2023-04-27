Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet review

Price: $69.99 / £59.99
Model number: 75349
Number of pieces: 854
Dimensions: 8 x 5 x 5 inches / 21 x 12 x 13 cm
Recommended age: 18+
Introduced to the Star Wars universe in The Clone Wars, Captain Rex has made multiple appearances since. Whether you know him from The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch or Star Wars Rebels, he’s an instantly recognizable clone trooper thanks to the blue markings on his armor.
Lego’s take on Captain Rex is very faithful: from the unique shape of the visor to the markings, the Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet is unmistakable.
Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet: Build & design
The building process of Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet is split over five bags. It’s made up of 854 pieces which, surprisingly enough, makes this the largest of all the Star Wars helmets. It’s even more pieces than Darth Vader, which is surprising considering Vader’s higher price tag ($10/£10 more). It’s a very attractive price point, then, making this perhaps one of the best Lego Star Wars helmets you can pick up.
Most importantly, though, it’s a fantastic set to build. If you’ve put together the Stormtrooper, you’ll undoubtedly notice some similarities: Captain Rex is a trooper after all. The bottom sections of the helmet around the mouthpieces are almost identical, and they share similar layering techniques around the sides. But there are enough differences here to set Captain Rex apart. The visor is completely different, for one, and the forehead packs in some extra (excellent) detail. The addition of blue really sets it apart, too.
As always, it’s just a shame that Lego has opted to add in some details via stickers rather than printed pieces. There are eight stickers used here, all applied to the front and sides of the helmet. You’ll want to ensure they’re very carefully applied, as bad sticker placement can negatively affect the aesthetic of a model. And when it’s a display set like this, it can make all the difference.
Should You Buy Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet?
Yes! You should absolutely buy Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet. Of all the Lego Star Wars helmets, this one offers some of the best value for money thanks to its high piece count.
If you’re not collecting the set and you already have a Stormtrooper, however, you might wish to opt for something a little less similar. But mostly, you won’t regret having Captain Rex on your shelf.
