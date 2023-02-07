Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship review

It's incredible to see just how much Lego has improved upon the similarly sized incarnation from 2019's Betrayal at Cloud City playset. Boba Fett’s Starship is a near perfect representation of the source material at this scale and bears a startling resemblance to the huge 2015 UCS set that’s still one of our favorite Lego Star Wars sets ever made. An admittedly cramped cockpit and a printing issue on our Mando Minifigure can’t detract from what is ultimately a great set at a great price.

Essential info Price: $49.99/£44.99 Model number: 75312 Number of pieces: 593 Dimensions: Approximately 11 inches (28 cm) high, 10 inches (26 cm) wide and 3 inches (8cm) deep. Recommended age: 9+

Boba Fett’s Starship is Lego’s ninth mini-figure compatible rendition of the bounty hunter's ride to date, so it’s hardly surprising that the Billund-based brick builders have gotten rather good at making the baddest bounty hunter in the galaxy’s modded Firespray gunship.

In fact, some might say too good, given that 2015’s UCS offering (75060) is widely regarded as one of the best Lego Star Wars sets (opens in new tab) ever created. And yet despite this, Lego’s latest incarnation manages to not just hover on its own two thrusters, but somehow mimic the legendary UCS ship’s good looks with a fraction of the bricks.

Jango Fett’s version (7153) aside, every other incarnation of the ship has been an Empire Strikes Back set, whereas this time Lego has produced the ship as seen in season two of The Mandalorian – not surprising given the show’s immense popularity.

This means the ship stacks up beautifully alongside other Mando sets such as the Razor Crest (opens in new tab) and Imperial Light Cruiser (opens in new tab). It’s also the perfect set to display since the hover-vehicle side build doubles as a stand, so you can proudly show off the ship in its most spectacular upright position.

This set’s also very good value with an MSRP of $49.99 (opens in new tab) and if you’re adept at hunting for Lego Star Wars deals (opens in new tab), it can be found with a good percentage off the retail price. Whether you’re buying Boba's ship for the first time or you’ve an ancient model that no longer fits the bill, this comparatively small build is worth considering.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship: Build

593 pieces

Good value

Nicely paced build

Boba Fett’s Starship comprises 593 pieces, spread across four bags, which yields a very good brick-to-price ratio. It took us roughly 2.5 hours to build. You begin by putting together the ship’s burgundy base. A sturdy Technic construction forms both the carrying handle and a clever support structure for the ship’s central column, which is largely responsible for the spot-on angle in which it protrudes.

The third bag allows you to build the cockpit and central column. We particularly enjoyed constructing the latter, thanks to the clever use of SNOT (studs not on top) bricks to add both detail and shape. The light and dark green bricks used here are also a highlight, beautifully representing the ship's worn livery and again, doing a remarkable job of mimicking previous, larger builds. The fourth bag largely deals with the wings, blaster cannons and vehicle/stand.

Image 1 of 4 Lego Boba Fett's Starship: Bag 1 (Image credit: Future) Lego Boba Fett's Starship: Bag 2 (Image credit: Future) Lego Boba Fett's Starship: Bag 3 (Image credit: Future) Lego Boba Fett's Starship: Bag 4 (Image credit: Future)

Younger Lego builders may require help when assembling the Technic pieces used to construct the wings and internal structure, but as this is only a small- to medium-sized ship, they’ll be back to brick building in no time. This is another advantage of a smaller build – if you're purchasing it for a youngster – they won’t get bogged down piecing together unrecognisable internal structures and can instead enjoy the ship taking shape almost throughout the entire construction process.

The set comes with nine stickers and while printed bricks are preferred, this is to be expected at this price point. Care must always be taken when applying stickers, but extra care is required when applying the gamorrean in carbonite since without the sticker, it’s essentially a grey block. Overall we had great fun putting the ship together and the wing construction (including the arches) are a particular highlight, since this is such a perfect design on a ship of this size.

Image 1 of 2 The unfortunate gamorrean in carbonite can be stowed away… (Image credit: Future) Just like Han Solo in The Empire Strikes back (Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship: Design

Incredible representation

Two very cool Minifigures

Neat display stand

Boba Fett’s Starship is much smaller than Lego’s previous incarnation (75243), released in 2019, which boasted 1007 pieces and no fewer than six minifigures. The current set is perhaps more closely related to the similarly sized example that was included in the Betrayal at Cloud City Master Builder Series playset (75222) from 2018. But as nice an addition to the set as that ship was, Lego’s latest attempt is a considerable upgrade in every way.

It really is quite remarkable just how accurate the geometry of this little ship really is. The shape of the burgundy-colored, oval base is a huge improvement over the Cloud City model and from a 3/4 angle the ship’s protruding column is angled to perfection. If we’re really splitting hairs the base is slightly too flat at the top and tapers a little too much at the bottom – likely to accommodate the stand, mentioned later – and although the column looks proportionate, the cylindrical bricks that run down its center do make it look a little thinner than the real ship. And yet, this level of scrutiny is testament to the model’s jaw-dropping form.

Image 1 of 2 The small side build doubles as a neat little display stand (Image credit: Future) A sturdy play handle is concealed on the back of the ship (Image credit: Future)

Moving to the swiveling wings and the story is much the same. Lego has nailed the shape and when you take in the wing construction as a whole – including the green fender-like ovals – we’re pleasantly reminded of the UCS build.

As for play features you’ll find the usual stud shooters along with a proper storage flap for the unfortunate gamorrean frozen in carbonite, and on the back of the ship there’s a tiny Technic handle that’s very welcome during play, considering the ship’s inherently awkward ergonomics.

The only area we felt could be realistically improved upon was the cockpit. Although it’s four-studs wide at the very front a one-stud-thick border reduces this to two studs further back. This means minifigures can only lean back a little before their arms get in the way. Pair this with the tapered canopy and you’ll find that when Boba’s rangefinder is in an upright position, it impedes the canopy from closing unless you bend the delicate piece inward and when the rangefinder is set in front of the visor, the closed canopy pushes it downwards.

Larger renditions have always had a more accurate curved canopy, but at this scale Lego would have had to produce a whole new piece, which probably would have impacted the set’s attractive pricing.

Image 1 of 2 It can be difficult to close the cockpit canopy, when Boba’s rangefinder is in the upright position (Image credit: Future) Whether upright or horizontal, the rangefinder still bends slightly beneath the canopy (Image credit: Future)

The small side build might look like a bit of a gimmick, but it provides an ingenious function by doubling as a stand so you can proudly display Boba Fett’s Starship in an upright position. It’s not super secure – so make sure you display the model somewhere it won’t get knocked – but it’s a valued addition to a smaller set like this.

While you only get two minifigures – not counting the carbonite block – they’re both premium models with super-detailed arm and leg prints and it’s lovely that Lego’s gone to the trouble of including back printing when one’s covered by a jetpack and the other a cape.

It really doesn’t get much cooler than receiving both Boba and Mando in the same set. The former appears with his repainted armor from season two of The Mandalorian and although his helmet and jetpack don’t match the color of his cuirass, this is nothing new. It just happens to be a little more obvious thanks to the darker torso and legs.

What’s slightly more of a shame is the printing on our Beskar Mandalorian’s helmet – the visor has been positioned just a fraction too low. It’s also worth noting that while Boba features a grizzled face print, there’s no point removing Mando’s helmet because he has a blank head. This is the way…

Image 1 of 4 Boba Fett is dressed up akin to his appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian (Image credit: Future) Mando looks fantastic in his Beskar armour. It’s just a shame about that off-centre visor… (Image credit: Future) Both figures feature beautifully detailed arm printing (Image credit: Future) The gamorrean in carbonite is a sticker application, but a fine looking one nonetheless (Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship?

Boba Fett's Starship for under $50 in 2022 is a good buy. Sure, this is the smallest standalone incarnation since the original (7144) released way back in 2000, but when you consider how impressed fans were with the similarly sized build from the Betrayal at Cloud City playset, this latest attempt blows that ship out of the water with a seismic charge.

If you don’t own the ship or haven’t purchased one for years then you’ll have a blast putting together this accurate little model. If you already own the 2019 set, it’s a harder sell, but this comparatively titchy build would look very nice on a shelf alongside the definitive UCS offering, especially thanks to its included stand.

If you’re lucky enough to own Betrayal at Cloud City, Boba Fett's Starship would make a fine upgrade, so long as you’re aware that there’s no provision for the set’s Han Solo in Carbonite minifigure.

Uneven printing on our Mando’s visor aside, the only real drawback is the cockpit. A bespoke canopy would have been out of the question given the price range, but it’s possible the construction of the cockpit could be improved to provide more room.

Boba Fett’s Starship is proof that smaller sets don’t have to compromise on accuracy. Lego continues to redefine what’s possible at smaller scales and if you don’t believe us, go take a look at that original. Admittedly, the year 2000 was a long time ago, but it might as well have been in a galaxy far, far away…

