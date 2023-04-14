Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet review

The Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet might be the least iconic helmet of the range so far, but in fact this only makes us like it more. It’s unique, it stands out, and it’s an excellent build that uses plenty of innovative techniques.

Essential info: Price: $69.99 / £59.99 Model number: 75351 Number of pieces: 670 Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.5 x 5.5 inches / 17 x 11 x 14cm Recommended age: 18+

The Princess Leia (Boushh) helmet might be the strangest Lego Star Wars helmet to release so far – but in a way, that makes us like it even more.

Unlike Darth Vader’s helmet or Boba Fett’s, it’s not an immediately iconic design: it’s simply a disguise worn by Princess Leia in a particular sequence in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – when she’s infiltrating Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

Because of that, it may be more likely to only appeal to die-hard Star Wars fans. Don’t be put off if you don’t instantly recognize the Boushh helmet, though: this is a fantastic build that you’ll have a great time putting together.

What instantly stands out about the Princes Leia (Boushh) Helmet is that standard Lego helmet construction has gone out of the window. If you’ve built several of these before, you’ll be used to a pretty formulaic process: build a basic square for the head, attach it to the base, then build around it. Not here. It seems that Lego has put a lot of work in to ensure its helmets are more varied and interesting builds, and it really shows in the Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet.

Affixing the stand is actually one of the last stages of constructing the helmet. It caused a little concern that it wouldn’t be as structurally sound as other Lego helmets, where the helmet is built around the stand. It isn’t an issue, however: the helmet and stand connect together very well, and there are no concerns at all on the model’s stability.

There are some neat building techniques employed over the course of putting together Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet. The bottom part of the helmet - making the mouth and jaw covering - is connected to the rest of the model on a hinge, allowing it to have a more realistic angle.

The curved visor is also very well built, as is the green scanner strip on top of the helmet. Compared to the real thing, Lego has done a fantastic job in recreating the Boushh helmet with a great level of detail.

Despite initially not being the most appealing Lego Star Wars helmet visually - especially if it’s been a while since you’ve seen Return of the Jedi - Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet might actually be one of the better building experiences of all Lego helmets so far.

Once built, it’s striking to look at, and the process of putting it together is fun and frustration-free. It’s let down only with the application of a small amount of stickers on the back of the helmet: printed pieces would certainly be preferred. But when everything else is so well done, it’s easy to forgive.

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet?

Being an obscure choice compared to other helmets like Darth Vader or The Mandalorian, this one is probably only for the die-hard fans. But if you simply must have all the Lego Star Wars helmets, this will make a fine addition to your collection.

