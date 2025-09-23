NOAA GOES-19 satellite captures partial eclipse | Space photo of the day for Sept. 23, 2025

A view of the partial solar eclipse taken by the GOES-19 satellite.

A striking view of the partial solar eclipse that happened on September 21 was caught not just by photographers on Earth, but also by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ( NOAA ) GOES-19 satellite orbiting high above.

The images, highlighted in a post on X , show how satellites continue to give irreplaceable perspectives on familiar wonders.

What is it?

The GOES-19 satellite (also known as GOES-EAST ) is part of NOAA's GOES-R series of environmental monitoring satellites. It was launched in June 2024 by SpaceX aboard a Falcon Heavy and became fully operational in April 2025 when it replaced GOES-16.

The satellite works in tandem with GOES-18 to scan half of the globe, continuously monitoring weather, environmental hazards, oceanic conditions and notably solar and space weather phenomena.

Where is it?

The GOES-19 is around 22,236 miles (35,880 km) above Earth's equator in a fixed position relative to Earth's surface.

The sun is partially blocked by the moon in this image captured by GOES-19 (Image credit: Jure Atanackov via X and NOAA)

Why is it amazing?

While monitoring for space weather, the GOES-19 satellite captured this image of the partial solar eclipse that happened mid-September 2025. To capture this image, the satellite used the Solar Ultraviolet Imager ( SUVI ) which is designed to observe the sun's hot outer atmosphere, the corona. It captures full-disk solar images in multiple EUV wavelengths, which helps with detections of solar flares and other solar activity, but also captures unique phenomena like a solar eclipse.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about solar eclipses and other weather satellites.