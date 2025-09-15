Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible on Sept. 21?
The 'equinox eclipse' will bring up to 86% coverage across New Zealand, Antarctica and parts of the South Pacific.
The last solar eclipse of 2025 happens on Sept. 21, just one day before the equinox. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from New Zealand, Antarctica and the South Pacific.
Although not a total eclipse, this is a deep partial event, with the moon covering up to 86% of the sun! Southern New Zealand and Antarctic research stations will see the best views, whilst some Pacific islands will also get a show.
This rare timing means the eclipse occurs on the doorstep of the September equinox, when the sun crosses the celestial equator, marking the start of spring in the Southern Hemisphere and fall in the north.
Remember: it's never safe to look directly at the sun without certified solar eclipse glasses. Even during the partial phases, proper eye protection is essential. Space.com will also be livestreaming the Sept. 21 eclipse, with details announced closer to the event, and you can follow the latest updates in our partial solar eclipse live blog.
Antarctica
- Marambio Base: 5% eclipse
- Mario Zucchelli Station: 72% eclipse
- McMurdo Station: 69% eclipse
- Ross Ice Shelf: about 65% eclipse
Coverage decreases farther east — the Antarctic Peninsula will see only a 12% eclipse at sunset.
New Zealand
New Zealand offers the most accessible views. The eclipse will already be underway at sunrise, creating dramatic crescent-shaped dawns.
- Auckland: 60% eclipse
- Christchurch: 69%
- Invercargill: 72%
- Wellington: 66% eclipse
South Pacific
Island nations will see smaller eclipses, but still notable:
- Tonga: 32% eclipse
- Fiji: 27% eclipse
- Cook Islands: 23% eclipse
- Samoa: 17% eclipse
The Sept. 21 partial solar eclipse will be the last solar eclipse of 2025, offering dramatic views from New Zealand, Antarctica and across the South Pacific just before the equinox. Whether you're planning to watch in person or online, don't forget to check out our complete guide to photographing a solar eclipse and our recommendations for the best cameras for astrophotography to help you capture the moment safely and in style.
