Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible on Sept. 21?

The 'equinox eclipse' will bring up to 86% coverage across New Zealand, Antarctica and parts of the South Pacific.

The last solar eclipse of 2025 happens on Sept. 21, just one day before the equinox. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from New Zealand, Antarctica and the South Pacific.

Although not a total eclipse, this is a deep partial event, with the moon covering up to 86% of the sun ! Southern New Zealand and Antarctic research stations will see the best views, whilst some Pacific islands will also get a show.

This rare timing means the eclipse occurs on the doorstep of the September equinox , when the sun crosses the celestial equator, marking the start of spring in the Southern Hemisphere and fall in the north.

Remember: it's never safe to look directly at the sun without certified solar eclipse glasses. Even during the partial phases, proper eye protection is essential. Space.com will also be livestreaming the Sept. 21 eclipse, with details announced closer to the event, and you can follow the latest updates in our partial solar eclipse live blog .

Antarctica

Marambio Base : 5% eclipse

: 5% eclipse Mario Zucchelli Station : 72% eclipse

: 72% eclipse McMurdo Station: 69% eclipse

69% eclipse Ross Ice Shelf: about 65% eclipse

Coverage decreases farther east — the Antarctic Peninsula will see only a 12% eclipse at sunset.

New Zealand

New Zealand offers the most accessible views. The eclipse will already be underway at sunrise, creating dramatic crescent-shaped dawns.

Auckland : 60% eclipse

: 60% eclipse Christchurch : 69%

: 69% Invercargill: 72%

72% Wellington: 66% eclipse

South Pacific

Island nations will see smaller eclipses, but still notable:

Tonga : 32% eclipse

: 32% eclipse Fiji : 27% eclipse

: 27% eclipse Cook Islands : 23% eclipse

: 23% eclipse Samoa: 17% eclipse