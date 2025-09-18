What time is the partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21?

Earth will see a deep partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21 — here's who can watch and when.

The moon will appear to take a "bite" out of the sun during a deep partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21.

Globally, September's partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT), with the maximum eclipse phase — when the moon covers the largest portion of the sun — occurring at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT). However, exact timings vary by location. A detailed breakdown of eclipse times for different countries can be found in the table below. For a full breakdown, see Time and Date.

Only 16.6 million people, 0.2% of the world's population, live in areas where at least part of the solar eclipse will be visible, according to Time and Date. If you're not one of the lucky few in the path of the partial solar eclipse, you can watch all the action unfold live here on Space.com. Details to be released closer to the time. You can also keep up with the latest eclipse news and updates with our partial solar eclipse live blog

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time of partial solar eclipse by country (in local time) Country Start of eclipse (local time) End of eclipse (local time) Antarctica 4:49 a.m. 6:53 p.m. Australia 6:13 a.m. 7:36 a.m. Fiji 5:42 a.m. 7:27 a.m. New Zealand 5:41 a.m. 8:36 a.m. Samoa 6:29 a.m. 8:09 a.m.

For each country, the 'start' time marks when the eclipse first becomes visible at the earliest location within that country, while the 'end' time marks when it finishes at the last location still able to see it."

How to watch the eclipse safely

Never use regular sunglasses to observe the sun . The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through specifically designed solar filters, using solar eclipse glasses f or direct viewing and solar filters for telescopes and binoculars .

We have rounded up some of the best solar viewing kit deals available for you to make the most of your next sun viewing experience. Check out our how to view the sun safely guide for more advice on what to look out for during your next solar viewing venture.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the solar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.