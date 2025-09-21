Don't miss the partial solar eclipse today! Where, when and how to see it

Here's what you need to know to make the most of the partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21, as the moon takes a 'bite' out of the sun.

A partial solar eclipse is happening today (Sept. 21), offering skywatchers a chance to see the moon appear to take a "bite" out of the sun.

The eclipse begins at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT), reaching maximum coverage at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT). Exact visibility and timing depend on your location.

If you're unable to watch the September partial solar eclipse in person, don't worry, you can watch all the action unfold live here on Space.com , courtesy of Time and Date and keep up with the latest solar eclipse news and progress with our solar eclipse live blog.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the new moon passes between Earth and the sun , blocking a portion of the solar disk from view. It can look like the moon has taken a "bite" out of the sun.

From left to right, these images show a total solar eclipse, annular solar eclipse, and partial solar eclipse. (Image credit: Total eclipse (left): NASA/MSFC/Joseph Matus; annular eclipse (center): NASA/Bill Dunford; partial eclipse (right): NASA/Bill Ingalls)

When will it happen?

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on your location. Globally, it will begin at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT), with the maximum eclipse phase — when the moon covers the largest portion of the sun — occurring at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT).

Where will it happen?

This rare timing means the eclipse occurs on the doorstep of the September equinox , when the sun crosses the celestial equator, marking the start of spring in the Southern Hemisphere and fall in the north.

The "equinox eclipse" will bring up to 86% coverage across New Zealand, Antarctica and parts of the South Pacific.

How can I watch?

The partial solar eclipse can be viewed in person from locations within the path of the eclipse. Remember: It is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun during a partial solar eclipse without suitable eye protection. Make sure to use solar eclipse glasses or a solar filter for telescopes or binoculars. A pinhole projector is also a great option if you don't have specialized equipment, as you can easily make one with some basic items from around your house .

Our how to view the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar viewing and what to look out for on the surface of the sun!

And if you're unable to catch the solar eclipse in person, you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your home here on Space.com.

When is the next solar eclipse?

After the Sept. 21 event, the next solar eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse on Feb. 17, 2026. The "ring of fire" phase will only be visible from Antarctica, so more penguins than people will enjoy this particular solar spectacle!

Editor's note: If you snap a photo of the solar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.