Solar viewing deals 2025: safely observe the sun for less
Want to make the most of the partial eclipse on March 29? We have rounded up the best deals on the equipment you need to watch it in safety.
Whether you're viewing March 29's partial solar eclipse, or just want a closer look at our sun, you need to be careful when sungazing. It's important that you observe the sun safely and never look directly at the sun with the naked eye. Otherwise, you're in danger of permanently damaging your eyes, and no eclipse is worth that.
You don't have to spend a fortune to safely observe the sun, however. We've rounded up the best solar viewing deals, covering a range of equipment including glasses, solar binoculars, telescope filters and more. Just $10.99, for example, will get you a pair of Celestron Safe Solar Power Viewer glasses.
We'll be updating this guide regularly, to bring you the latest solar viewing deals. Or if you prefer to observe the night sky we've got the best telescope deals and best binocular deals.
- Stay safe: How to check and use solar glasses
- More top deals: Celestron telescope & binocular deals
Best solar viewing deals 2025
Today's best solar viewing deals
Save $20 on these Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars, with built-in solar filters, ensuring you can observe the sun safely.
They're compact enough to slip in a pocket and, while normally affordable, they're an absolute steal at this price. We think they're one of the best pieces of solar viewing gear out there.
Save $29 on these Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 Solar Binoculars. They're not particularly suitable for children, since they're heavier than the 10x25s, but they boast a tripod mounting point if you need extra support.
The increased field-of-view makes it easier to find the sun when you're eclipse watching and they're an absolute steal at 33% off.
Save 25% on this EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Telescope and Camera Filter, suitable for turning your regular telescope or camera into an eclipse viewer.
Don't be fooled by its cardboard construction; the EclipSmart Safe Solar Telescope and Camera Filter meets ISO 12312-2:2015, meaning you can sungaze in safety. We think it's one of the best pieces of solar eclipse gear.
Save $10 on this Celestron EclipSmart Solar Filter which can be clipped onto any compatible telescope, such as the NexStar 8SE and NexStar Evolution 8, to make it eclipse-safe.
It's reviewed well on Amazon and, used in concert with a smartphone, you can capture some stunning images of upcoming eclipses.
Want to observe the eclipse without spending a lot? Then save 15% on this twin pack of these ISO-certified, Eclipse Safe Solar Power Viewers.
In our Eclipse Safe Solar Power Viewer review, we awarded these viewers five stars, praising their design and utility. They're a step up from plain solar glasses in that they offer some slight magnification. Plus, you can hand them to young eclipse watchers knowing you won't lose a lot if they're damaged.
Buying advice: Saving and staying safe.
When it comes to choosing and equipping solar viewing gear it's important that you make sure it's up to the task of safely observing the sun. Even a 'quick look' can damage your eyes, so don't let anyone persuade you otherwise.
There's a special safety standard for solar viewers - ISO 12312-2 - that means no more than 0.0032% of the sun's dangerous rays reach your eye. If the equipment you're buying doesn't confirm to that standard, there's no guarantee it'll protect you.
You can even build your own solar viewer, but if you want to stay safe when you're watching the partial eclipse this March 29 we'd recommend you check for that critical certification. Here's how to check your solar eclipse glasses and use them correctly.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
- Harry BennettE-commerce Staff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Our best binoculars for viewing the sun safely have a dazzling 58% off – grab a pair now in time for March's partial solar eclipse
Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible in March 2025?