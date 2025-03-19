Solar viewing deals 2025: safely observe the sun for less

Whether you're viewing March 29's partial solar eclipse, or just want a closer look at our sun, you need to be careful when sungazing. It's important that you observe the sun safely and never look directly at the sun with the naked eye. Otherwise, you're in danger of permanently damaging your eyes, and no eclipse is worth that.

You don't have to spend a fortune to safely observe the sun, however. We've rounded up the best solar viewing deals, covering a range of equipment including glasses, solar binoculars, telescope filters and more. Just $10.99, for example, will get you a pair of Celestron Safe Solar Power Viewer glasses.

We'll be updating this guide regularly, to bring you the latest solar viewing deals. Or if you prefer to observe the night sky we've got the best telescope deals and best binocular deals.

Best solar viewing deals 2025

Today's best solar viewing deals

Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 Solar Binoculars: was $88 now $59 at Amazon Save $29 on these Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 Solar Binoculars. They're not particularly suitable for children, since they're heavier than the 10x25s, but they boast a tripod mounting point if you need extra support. The increased field-of-view makes it easier to find the sun when you're eclipse watching and they're an absolute steal at 33% off.

Buying advice: Saving and staying safe.

When it comes to choosing and equipping solar viewing gear it's important that you make sure it's up to the task of safely observing the sun. Even a 'quick look' can damage your eyes, so don't let anyone persuade you otherwise.

There's a special safety standard for solar viewers - ISO 12312-2 - that means no more than 0.0032% of the sun's dangerous rays reach your eye. If the equipment you're buying doesn't confirm to that standard, there's no guarantee it'll protect you.

You can even build your own solar viewer, but if you want to stay safe when you're watching the partial eclipse this March 29 we'd recommend you check for that critical certification. Here's how to check your solar eclipse glasses and use them correctly.