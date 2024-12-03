'Ahsoka' season 1 and 'The Mandalorian' season 3 get stunning 4K steelbook releases

Who says physical media is dead?! With streaming services licensing out their intellectual properties to competing online platforms at a dizzying rate, it's becoming impossible to figure out exactly where fan favorites are going to land.

The only foolproof way to ensure that your favorite geeky movies and TV series are available at your little fingertips is to buy the actual physical releases and tuck them away at home sweet home. Physical media comes packed with loads of extras and bonus features to enjoy. too.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm are more than prepared to make sure you're never empty-handed and here are two new "Star Wars" TV series to bolster your own collection.

"The Mandalorian" season 3 and "Ahsoka" season 1 have both arrived on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook as hot Dec. 3 releases packaged as special Collector's Editions encased in fancy SteelBook hardware, injected with exclusive art, bonus features, interviews, deleted scenes, and collector cards to indulge yourself in.

Scheduled for pre-order now, they're part of the ongoing series of prestige-format Lucasfilm Collector's Editions, including the previously-released "Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 1 and "Star Wars: Andor" Season 1, all showcase beautiful brand-new box art designed by artist Attila Szarka.

And, for the serious audiophiles out there, these will be the first Disney+ Originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio to enhance your home theater experience with a sensational, roof-rattling soundscape.

"The Mandalorian" The Complete Season 3

"The Mandalorian" The Complete Season 3 4K UHD Steelbook Edition (Image credit: Disney+)

Here's the official description for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" — The Complete Third Season:

"Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, The New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

BONUS FEATURES:

"Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers" — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

"Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian" — Discover the secrets of Season 3's memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

"Forging the Covert: Part Three" — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three's Mandalorian warriors.

"Ahsoka" The Complete Season

"Ahsoka" The Complete Season 1 4K UHD Steelbook Edition (Image credit: Disney+)

And here are the details for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" — The Complete First Season

"Set after the fall of the Empire, 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

BONUS FEATURES:

"Ahsoka: Legacy" — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.

"Path of the Apprentice" — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

"Ghosts of the Past" — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

"Darkness Rising" — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes

"The Mandalorian" Season 3 and "Ahsoka" Season 1 4K Ultra HD sets will be available on now

And of course, if you don't want to shell out for these beautiful physical editions, you can still watch both shows via streaming on Disney+.