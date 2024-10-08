'Alien: Romulus' leaps onto home video and streaming in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD

Director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") hit a home run with the latest installment in the legendary "Alien" franchise when "Alien: Romulus" hit theaters back in August.

The film racked up a global box office total of $347 million and appeased "Alien" acolytes around the planet with its return to old-school scares and its nods to the first two installments in the series, 1979's "Alien" and 1986's "Aliens."

Now that its theatrical run has subsided, 20th Century Studios' "Alien: Romulus" will invade digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) on Oct. 15. It will then sneak into your homes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 3, complete with bonus featurettes, alternate and extended scenes, interviews with Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott, VFX secrets, promo materials, behind-the-scenes content and much more.

Here's the full description of the impactful fright-fest:

"This truly terrifying sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful 'Alien' franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe. Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, 'Alien: Romulus' is directed by horror master Fede Alvarez from a screenplay by Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Ridley Scott — who directed the original 'Alien' and the series entries 'Prometheus' and 'Alien: Covenant' — produces with Michael Pruss and Walter Hill."

Official box art for the "Alien: Romulus" home video release. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The 4K UHD presentation will also be available for purchase in a collectible limited edition SteelBook decorated with custom artwork and box packaging.

Additionally, Xenomorph fans can honor director Ridley Scott's original 1979 sci-fi classic, "Alien," which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, by grabbing a special Two-Movie Collection digital bundle pairing "Alien" and "Alien: Romulus" on Oct. 15.

Artwork for "Alien" and "Alien: Romulus" 2-Movie Collection. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

