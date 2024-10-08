'Alien: Romulus' leaps onto home video and streaming in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD

Director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") hit a home run with the latest installment in the legendary "Alien" franchise when "Alien: Romulus" hit theaters back in August.
The film racked up a global box office total of $347 million and appeased "Alien" acolytes around the planet with its return to old-school scares and its nods to the first two installments in the series, 1979's "Alien" and 1986's "Aliens."
Now that its theatrical run has subsided, 20th Century Studios' "Alien: Romulus" will invade digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) on Oct. 15. It will then sneak into your homes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 3, complete with bonus featurettes, alternate and extended scenes, interviews with Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott, VFX secrets, promo materials, behind-the-scenes content and much more.
Here's the full description of the impactful fright-fest:
"This truly terrifying sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful 'Alien' franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe. Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, 'Alien: Romulus' is directed by horror master Fede Alvarez from a screenplay by Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Ridley Scott — who directed the original 'Alien' and the series entries 'Prometheus' and 'Alien: Covenant' — produces with Michael Pruss and Walter Hill."
The 4K UHD presentation will also be available for purchase in a collectible limited edition SteelBook decorated with custom artwork and box packaging.
Additionally, Xenomorph fans can honor director Ridley Scott's original 1979 sci-fi classic, "Alien," which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, by grabbing a special Two-Movie Collection digital bundle pairing "Alien" and "Alien: Romulus" on Oct. 15.
Check out the total rundown of home video bonus features:
- "Return to Horror: Crafting 'Alien: Romulus'"
- "The Director’s Vision" – Discover how one of today’s greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the "Alien" franchise.
- "Creating the Story" – Learn what inspired the story of "Alien: Romulus" and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed.
- "Casting the Faces" – Meet the stars of "Alien: Romulus" as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past.
- "Constructing the World" – Explore the massive, practical sets of "Alien: Romulus" that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.
- "Inside the Xenomorph Showdown" – Experience the film's climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.
- "'Alien:' A Conversation" – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the "Alien" 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.
