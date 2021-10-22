Black Friday is right around the corner and as ever, we expect a host of great Nerf gun deals. If you're unsure on what to look out for or what to get, we've highlighted some of the biggest Nerf gun deals available right now.

Don't worry though, there is something for everyone and every budget here as we take a look at Nerf's best guns as well as Star Wars themed blasters from the movies and " The Mandalorian ." We also take a look at blasters inspired video games including " Halo " (which's new installment " Halo Infinite " will be released December 8) and " Fortnite ."

While these deals we've highlighted aren't Black Friday deals as such, we are confident that these deals for some of the best Nerf guns on the market are some of the best deals you will find and who knows, maybe the annual sales event will bring about further reductions.

We've split the different types of Nerf gun deals into categories based on what they are and what their theme is so you can find the right deal for yourself. Nerf guns are enjoyed by millions all over the world and they don't just have to be enjoyed by kids. So take a look and see which one you like the look of.

Nerf Gun Deals

We're starting off with a bang as this section contains the most guns of any section in this article and these are some of Nerf's best value and best in general on offer right now. The Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster can fire 32 loaded darts in a single fire fashion, that's firepower few other Nerf guns can match.

The Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster has the ability to fire darts up to an impressive 27 meters, if long range fire is more your thing. Whereas the Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage is much more suitable for young kids and even has a dinosaur look to it, so this section has something suitable for everyone.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster

Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster

Nerf Ultra One Motorized Blaster

Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage

Nerf Mega Motostryke Motorized 10-Dart Blaster

Star Wars Nerf Gun Deals

May the force be with you in this next section as we look at some of the best Star Wars blasters that Nerf has to offer. There's only three guns in this section but all of these blasters certainly pack a punch. The Mandalorian Rocket Gauntlet from Nerf allows boys and girls to imagine scenes from Disney Plus's hit TV series and fires loaded darts from the gauntlet that fits around your forearm.

Unlike regular Stormtroopers, you're bound to hit the target with these blasters and if you're after something a little more flashy (literally) then the Imperial Death Trooper Deluxe Dart Blaster is for you. It's features include cool light and sound effects as well as glow in the dark darts to shoot. Last and certainly not least is the Scout Trooper EC-17 Blaster which comes with a scope and is compact so super easy to carry around.

Star Wars Nerf The Mandalorian Rocket Gauntlet

Nerf Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper Deluxe Dart Blaster

Nerf Star Wars Scout Trooper EC-17 Blaster

Halo Nerf Gun Deals

This section is your perfect opportunity to channel your inner Master Chief as we show you the best Halo blasters Nerf has to offer. There's only two guns to show you but with the new Halo game coming out on December 8, now is the best time to grab these deals.

The Nerf Halo Bulldog blaster is a replica of that seen in the new game, Halo Infinite. This is really cool as It comes with a 10-dart rotating drum and a lever to give you the pump-action feel. There's also Nerf Halo MA40 which is also a replica of that seen in Halo Infinite. It's cool features include a sight and motorized shooting to give you the edge on the battlefield.

Nerf Halo Bulldog

Nerf Halo MA40

Fortnite Nerf Gun Deals

Here we have Nerf blasters from the online battle royale game that shot into world-wide popularity back in 2017, Fortnite. The game has constantly featured elements from different genres of movies, games and pop culture and sci-fi is no exception. We have three Nerf blasters for you here including a rocket launcher blaster…

The Nerf Heavy SR Blaster is an immense 43 inch (1.1 meter) long sniper rifle that comes with six mega darts and a scope, enough to intimidate any opponent on the battlefield. Nerf's impressive Fortnite collection continues with their rocket launcher blaster. Equipped with a sight, stock and handle, this blaster fires the two foam rockets that are included in a single-fire fashion. Lastly, the Nerf Fortnite B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster comes with a sight and motorized blasting for rapid fire against your enemies.

Nerf Fortnite Heavy SR Blaster

Nerf Fortnite RL Blaster

Nerf Fortnite B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster