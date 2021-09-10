In terms of being a faithful representation of an X-Wing, this Lego build is brilliant. The minifigs you get are great, too. However, it’s a very flimsy model, and the build really loses interest at the end.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, the Lego Star Wars X-Wing kit is probably the one you’ll be most excited about. Not only is it an absolutely classic design, and a must-have for any Lego collector, but it also comes with three highly collectible minifigures: classic Luke, classic Leia, and classic R2-D2. It’s a superb nostalgia package, but what are the actual build and model like? Does it earn a spot on our best Star Wars Lego kits list?

Essential info Average price: $50/£45 Model number: 75301 Pieces: 474 Finished item dimensions: 3 x 12.5 x 11 inches

As ever, we set about constructing the X-Wing under our standard review parameters. It was this reviewer and his five-year-old boy, in order to assess how suitable this kit is for kids. We followed the three-stage instructions to the letter, and noted down how each part of the build went. To finish off, we actually played around with the model to see how it holds up as both a toy and a collectible. So, is this an essential part of the Star Wars block-iverse? Read on to find out.

Lego Star Wars X-Wing review: Build

(Image credit: Future)

The Lego Star Wars X-Wing is built in three separate stages. The cockpit is first, then the engines, then the wings. It feels like a natural order to construct it in, and everything starts off really well - we enjoyed putting together the cockpit, seeing how that pointed-nose shape is achieved. Building the main engine section is the most satisfying and challenging section, as you’re not only creating a more intricate shape, you’re also making the main moving part of the craft - the opening and closing of the S-foils. This is the part we enjoyed the most, although it was too challenging for our younger builder.

After this, it all goes downhill. The wings, by their very nature, are a little boring; you need to build four of them before you clip them onto the X-Wing body using those tube and hole pieces. Our five year-old lost interest here, and so did we. The build took just over a couple of hours to complete, and by the end we had a finished X-Wing and three minifigs.

Overall, the instructions were very easy to follow, and while the mid-section was too complex for younger builders (this is a 9+ recommended model), everything was relatively simple. However, while it starts off being interesting, the excitement quickly levels off once you’re constructing the wings.

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars X-Wing review: Design and look

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of authenticity, the Lego Star Wars X-Wing is first-rate. From the minifigs to the overall look of the spaceship, it’s very faithful. The colors are perfect, the stickers add an extra layer of detail, and the dimensions are excellent too. This is a superb collector model for sure, and rivals the recent Lego TIE Fighter for ‘realism’.

Sadly, it all falls apart when you start to play with it. Literally. While the opening and closing of the S-foils is relatively satisfying, it does highlight how flimsy the wings feel when attached to the body of the craft. Firing the green laser projectiles from the bottom wings is awkward to do, and you’ll likely knock off an exhaust port or two while you’re trying to access the spring-loaded mechanism. We spent more time replacing pieces that fell off than our young tester actually spent playing with it, which is a real shame.

Elsewhere, the landing gear is really loose too, and keeps falling off, so it’s difficult to put down and pick up repeatedly without having to repair the model. While Luke and R2 fit neatly in the cockpit and droid slot respectively, they never feel snug, so they rattle around a little too.

If you combine (and play with) the X-Wing vs the TIE Fighter, which everyone will want to do, it’s very obvious which craft is better built, and is more likely to survive the encounter (spoiler alert: it isn’t the X-Wing). Looks like the bad guys win again!

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars X-Wing?

Yes and no. While we love the detail and authenticity of the Lego Star Wars X-Wing, we don’t love the quality of the finished model. It’ll fall apart in even the most careful of hands if you try to play with it as intended. For collectors who will pop it on a shelf, this isn’t much of an issue, and anyone who wants it for the visuals only should absolutely snap this kit up. If you or your kids are intending to play with it, we’d recommend real caution.

Overall, it’s great value at just under $50 (and even down to $40 in the sales), and you get a good-sized model for your money. While the build isn’t the most thrilling, it’s still fine for a two to three-hour project, and seeing such an iconic ship taking shape is quite satisfying. We just wish we didn’t have to spend most of our time fixing it, rather than using it to save the Lego galaxy.

What other Lego Star Wars can you buy?

We’re going to assume you already have the TIE, and recommend that - if you don’t want this X-Wing - you get Po Dameron’s version instead, which is still available. It’s a slightly larger kit at 761 pieces, and the wings are a little more sturdy due to the large engines on the side. You’ll be able to pick it up for around $90 in most stores , although it’s regularly on sale.