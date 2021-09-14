Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider review

An ideal way to get your hands on The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and more at an affordable price, the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider is an enjoyable build that will feel familiar to Lego Star Wars collectors. While some stability issues and a lack of Baby Yoda might be enough to put some off, at $49.99, it’s one of the best value for money sets in the Lego Star Wars line.

Following the incredible success of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, it wasn’t long before Lego brought the legendary bounty hunter into its historic Star Wars line. The Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider was the very first set to represent the series, when it was released in 2019. Since then, the series and the Lego line have grown, but if you’re a Mandalorian fan desperate for something to represent the show, is this Lego set the one for you?

Recreating an incredible scene from the first series of the show, Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider sees a new spin on an old classic, with the Imperial AT-ST walker receiving a raider themed paint job. Fans of the original trilogy may want to look at our best Lego Star Wars sets for more classic ships like the Lego Star Wars X-Wing or the Millennium Falcon, but for those fans that wish to represent the new era, the Mandalorian Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider is a perfect set to pick up.

Lego AT-ST Raider: How is the build?

The Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider will feel familiar to builders with a large Lego Star Wars collection. A new twist on a Star Wars icon, the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider is an enjoyable build that will occupy an afternoon, but lacks the complexity and scale of something like the Mos Eisley Cantina or the UCS Millennium Falcon. The build is largely symmetrical, like traditional AT-ST walkers, with the main differences being some cables and uncovered bricks that represent the battle damaged nature of the walker. The roof of the cockpit can be lifted to reveal enough space to fit two minifigures, one sitting and one standing.

This is a great way to display the model without having all four of the minifigures on display. The head of the walker itself can rotate, as it’s controlled by a small circular piece disguised towards the back of the AT-ST. This gives the set a lot of movement as poseability, as well as providing an interesting way to begin the build. This central mechanism is how the build begins, after which you’ll assemble the shell around the cockpit. This section uses some interesting building techniques to create the angular structure of the walker, something Lego is occasionally clumsy at pulling off. The rest of the build is fairly straightforward, with the legs connecting to the side of the main structure of the walker in such a way that makes manipulating the set to actually… walk, fairly difficult.

The only real downside design wise, is due to the walker being rather top heavy, it does wobble quite a lot if not placed on a surface that’s completely stationary, such as a desk. However, if you have a display mounted somewhere such as a wall, or as part of a larger set of shelves, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Lego AT-ST Raider: Design and look

While the silhouette of the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider is one that’s familiar to any Star Wars fan, the bright pops of color and exposed mechanics make this set unique. Using a darker shade of grey than the traditional Imperial Walker, the aged look of the machine is an extremely accurate representation of the walker for the TV show. The only element that fails to recreate the iconic scene from the show, is the lack of red tiles to represent the glowing red eyes of the walker.

The legs provide large pops of color, with the right leg sporting a rusted dark brown shade while the left is a bright red. These are colors very rarely seen in the Lego Star Wars line and insures that this set will really stand out on a shelf, or as part of a larger Mandalorian display. The inclusion of loose cables and exposed brick work really add to the reclaimed aesthetic of the set. It manages to distinguish itself from traditional Imperial Walkers by looking like it really was stolen by a raider group, and shoddily repaired.

The set comes with four minifigures, The Mandalorian, sporting brown durasteel armor from early in the show. This is a great representation of the protagonist, and it’s a figure that only appears in one other set, The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport. Also featured is Cara Dune, making her first Lego appearance. She’s also part of the Imperial Light Cruiser set, although the latter is likely to be her final inclusion in the line, following her departure from the show.

Finally the set comes with two Klatooinian Raiders, enemies from the episode of the show this set is based on, and while they’re both interesting figures and make for some good battle scenes, they’re not the reason you’re buying this set, despite being a nice bonus. One very obvious missing link is Grogu, the ultra-popular Baby Yoda that took the internet by storm. If you want him for your collection, you’ll have to pick up one of the higher priced sets in the collection, such as the Imperial Light Cruiser.

Should you buy the Lego AT-ST Raider?

This set is perfect for fans of The Mandalorian that want a piece for their shelf, at less than half the price of The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport. Rarely have Lego Star Wars sets provided so many new minifigures in one set, and the iconic AT-ST design looks as good as ever. While not the most difficult or in-depth build, it’s a great way to spend an afternoon without committing to a multi-day set, and the risk of losing parts. It’s also a set that’s taller than it is wide, meaning it’s easily displayed in a variety of settings.

What other Lego Star Wars kits can you buy?

The Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider is a great introduction to Lego Star Wars if you’ve been looking for a place to jump into the franchise. Another similar set that also features The Mandalorian is the new Boba Fett’s Starship. This also comes with the legendary Boba Fett, however this set is getting harder to find, especially due to its inclusion of both Boba and The Mandalorian, as well as the iconic ship.

If you’re looking for other iconic Star Wars vehicles for a similar price, the Lego Star Wars Tie Fighter provided an absolute icon of the franchise for a reasonable price. If you’re a huge Mandalorian fan and need Baby Yoda, as well as other main characters such as Moff Gideon, the Imperial Light Cruiser at $159.99 is your best option.