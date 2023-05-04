Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet review

It’s the vibrant orange accents on the Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody helmet that really make this display model stand out from the crowd. Whether or not you’re familiar with The Clone Wars, there’s no denying this is one of the best Lego Star Wars helmets you can have in your collection. Heck, it might just be our favorite yet.

Essential info: Price: $69.99 / £59.99 Model number: 75350 Number of pieces: 766 Dimensions: 8 x 5 x 5.5 inches / 21 x 12 x 14 cm Recommended age: 18+

Clone Commander Cody might not be the most known trooper in the Star Wars galaxy. Unless you’re familiar with The Clone Wars, the name probably doesn’t mean much to you.

But don’t let that put you off. One of the best Star Wars helmets you can currently buy, Clone Commander Cody Helmet is vibrant, brilliantly crafted, and - for the most part - a joy to build.

Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet instructions. (Image credit: Future)

Spread over five numbered bags, the process of building Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody will take you around 90 minutes to two hours, depending how skilled you are at putting together Lego models. Like most of Lego’s helmet collection, this is a very methodical build, and seeing Clone Commander Cody Helmet come together is deeply satisfying.

There are some fantastic building techniques here, particularly around the upper portion of the helmet’s head. The front, back and sides are all built independently, before locking in together in a very clever way. Later on, the side sections of the helmet are built separately and attached to the rest via hinges. Again, it’s a clever technique, but one of the only complaints we can levy at Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet is these sections are a little awkward to correctly get in place. It’s a small complaint, though - and once they’re in place, they look great.

Image 1 of 4 Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet shown from the front. (Image credit: Future) Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet shown from the side. (Image credit: Future) Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet shown from the back. (Image credit: Future) Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet shown from the side. (Image credit: Future)

Another stand-out feature of Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet is the amount of detail it has on all four sides. We're used to the back of a model being plain - after all, it's usually hidden away out of sight. But here, Clone Commander Cody's helmet deserves to be admired from all four sides to really appreciate how much detail has been included.

Like all Lego Star Wars helmets, Clone Commander Cody is displayed on a black plinth, complete with a printed name plate. It gives the set a premium feel, making it a perfect display piece - whether alone or alongside other helmets.

Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet display stand. (Image credit: Future)

It isn’t until the very last bag of bricks that Clone Commander Cody Helmet truly comes together. Here, you’ll add the finishing touches to the front of the helmet, along with the mohawk-like detail on top. These details really set the helmet apart: it’s an excellent recreation of the real character, but also a truly unique addition to the helmets range. The contrast of the vibrant orange against the white of the helmet really pops, and this is one Lego set that truly catches your eye.

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet?

You absolutely should buy Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody. If you’re a collector of the Star Wars helmets, you’ll want this one to add some vibrant color to your collection.

And even if you’re not, it’s a wonderful display model that's a joy to build. It’s hard to find fault with this set, and you won’t regret picking it up.

