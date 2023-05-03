Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet review

The only Lego Star Wars helmet not to have a full face, Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet really is something quite different. The detailing on each earpiece is stunning, and the use of cabling to add texture is clever (if a little fiddly to get in place). It’s another solid addition to the Star Wars helmets collection from Lego.

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Essential info: Price: $69.99 / £59.99 Model number: 75327 Number of pieces: 675 Dimensions: 7.5 x 4.5 x 5 inches / 19 x 12 x 13 cm Recommended age: 18+

If you’ve seen A New Hope, you’ll instantly be able to recall the helmet Luke Skywalker is wearing as he’s piloting his X-Wing spacecraft. It’s almost as iconic as Luke himself, and so it’s no wonder that Lego has decided to recreate it as part of its ever-growing Star Wars helmets collection.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) might not be to scale, but it’s a fantastic replica that captures the details of Luke’s headwear perfectly. It's certainly one of the most unique, stylish, and dare we say it, best Lego Star Wars helmets released so far.

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet: Design & build

Now, this is something of an unusual helmet because it’s hollow. It’s the only helmet in the Star Wars collection not to have a full face, and that makes it somewhat unusual-looking. But thanks to clean and tidy building techniques, it looks every bit the part: had it been lifesize, you get the impression you could simply lift it off its plinth and pop it on your head. But it’s not, and you can’t. More’s the pity.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Despite its small stature, Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet is instantly recognizable, and that’s largely thanks to the fantastic detailing around the top and sides of the helmet. There are some fantastic printed pieces used here – which, from a collector’s standpoint, will likely make this a valuable set to own once it’s retired and out of print.

However, they’re juxtaposed with some stickers, which is disappointing. There are some fiddly placements, too, like around the curves of the earpieces, and not getting them lined up correctly can somewhat ruin the aesthetic. Lego’s use of stickers in display sets is a continuous bone of contention, and here, used alongside printed pieces, it feels particularly egregious.

(Image credit: Future)

Still, it’s easy to forgive when you cast your eyes on the Red Five Helmet as a whole. The shape of the helmet is wonderful, with the back and sides created by layering separately-built pieces onto an internal structure. Red (printed) stripes catch the eye by running down the top and back of the helmet, and they’re accompanied by two pieces of cabling. The effect is great, but getting them in place is rather frustrating: it’ll likely take a few attempts to get everything to sit flush to the helmet.

Of course, the iconic orange translucent goggles attached to the helmet deserve a shout-out, too. Non-standard building techniques are used to get their rounded edges and, although the shape and size doesn’t quite match the real thing, it’s close enough. Surprisingly, they feel sturdy, too, despite appearing to float in front of the helmet.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like all helmets in the Lego Star Wars helmets range, Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet is displayed on a black stand with a printed name tag. The construction of the plinth is slightly different: it’s taller than most, providing stronger internal structure. But once it’s built, it’s perfectly uniform with the rest of the collection - perfect if you’re displaying more than one at home.

Should You Buy Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet?

If you’re a Jedi in training, then you’ll undoubtedly love having this replica Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet in your home. It’s fun to build - minus the odd frustration - and the finished model is a joy to look at.

It’s unmistakably Luke’s helmet, and any Star Wars fan should be proud to have this on display.

Other Lego sets to consider

If you're considering picking up Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet, then what better companion than the X-Wing he wore it in? The UCS X-Wing Starfighter (opens in new tab) launches on 5th May.

There's also Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder (opens in new tab), another Ultimate Collector's Series set which comes highly recommended by us.