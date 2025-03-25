'It's coming!' New 'Alien: Earth' trailer is packed with nostalgia, a creepy android, and some very unfortunate humans (video)

Retrofuturistic styling, synthetics with no regard for human life, and people being munched like popcorn — that's the Alien we know and love alright.

a frightened woman with blood on her forehead
A crew member on the USCSS Maginot is cornered in "Alien: Earth" (Image credit: FX)

As we shared earlier this month via a series of SXSW 2025 shorts for FX’s upcoming "Alien: Earth" series landing on Hulu this summer, the show's sci-fi design aesthetics and sonic cues will be aligned closely with that of director Ridley Scott's landmark "Alien" film.

Those observations are further confirmed with a new sneak peek for creator Noah Hawley's ("Fargo," "Legion") latest project that was revealed by CEO Bob Iger at last week’s Disney 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and put online by The Cine Geek.

Even after more than four decades, avid fans are so dialed into the "Alien" movies — especially the first two franchise entries from 1979 and 1986 — that any little engine noise, door swoosh, tail whip, computer boot-up sequence, or keyboard click is enough to trigger waves of nostalgia, and that's exactly what this trailer taps into.

First unveiled at the shareholder conference to the attending crowd, this new "Alien: Earth" footage shows the character of Morrow played by Babou Ceesay working in the illuminated computer room of the doomed USCSS Maginot, which is the spacecraft that's destined to crash land on our Big Blue Marble.

Here the Weyland-Yutani employee types into MU/TH/UR 6000's retro-styled keyboard terminal while his frightened crewmate (Richa Moorjani) pounds on the sealed door to let her inside as some marauding murderous alien creature is fast approaching.

"Navigation Compromised. Cargo Containment Has Failed. Specimen Are Loose" reads the unfortunate green-lettered response. Morrow hums to himself and calmly inquires as to the crew's status, to which the computer responds: "Crew Dead."

Behind him, a very Giger-like, domed-head xenomorph attacks and kills the girl with a feral ferocity. The final readout pinpoints the spacecraft’s imminent impact point as being the planet Earth. Since the computer indicates that the crew is deceased and Morrow is obviously still alive and alert, it stands to reason that this placid operator is a synthetic.

A promo poster of a cracked Earth with green light spilling out

An official poster for FX/Hulu's "Alien: Earth" (Image credit: FX/Hulu)

The footage continues to show an armed recovery crew of six black-clad commandos silently striding through a grassy field, someone awakening from a cryopod, and a drooling snarling alien creature about to strike.

Fans should immediately recognize the AI mainframe chamber as evidently the same make and model as the Nostromo's control center in the original "Alien." Since this new "Alien: Earth" series is set in the year 2120, just two years prior to the events depicted in that sci-fi horror classic, this familiarity is deemed appropriate. Are you enjoying the cool synchronicity with the first "Alien" film and does it add to your anticipation or detract from it?

"Alien: Earth" arrives exclusively on Hulu sometime this summer and also stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, David Rysdahl, Jonathan Ajayi, and Erana James.

You can catch up on the rest of the Alien franchise before "Alien: Earth" crash lands onto Hulu later this year with our guide to the Alien movies in order. Or if you just want to watch the good ones, we also got our Alien movies, ranked list for you to sink your teeth into.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

