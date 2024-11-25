Wicked xenomorphs invade in new teaser for Hulu's 'Alien: Earth' (video)

Alien: Earth | Teaser - Reflections | FX - YouTube Watch On

Next summer might seem like a faraway destination, especially when anxiously awaiting the "Alien" franchise's first foray into episodic television with "Alien: Earth." But unless you own a working time machine or can somehow magically rework the Gregorian calendar, you've got no choice but to wait it out with the rest of us.

Arriving on the Hulu streaming platform sometime in that most sweltering of seasons for 2025, "Alien: Earth" was created by Noah Hawley ("Fargo," "Legion") and was first announced back in 2020. The media hype machine has been fairly quiet regarding plot specifics until now, with revised info revealing the fact that it will take place on our home planet in the year 2120, roughly one century from today.

FX/Hulu has just unwrapped a snarling new teaser and key art poster for "Alien: Earth" and together they arouse significant doses of increased interest, especially since the poster design is a not-so-subtle nod to the iconic egg seen in the one-sheet for Ridley Scott's original "Alien."

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat," the series synopsis reads.

"As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

New key art poster for Hulu's "Alien: Earth" TV series. (Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Interestingly, the specific timeline listed in this visceral sneak peek places it just two years prior to the Nostromo's doomed 2122 landing on the LV-426 moon to discover the horseshoe-shaped derelict spaceship and its nightmarish nest of homicidal eggs.

"There's something about seeing a xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes," Hawley told Deadline at the 2024 Emmy Awards in September. "That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you'll see that, but you’ll see it — and you're going to lock your door that night.

"What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that's sacrosanct. But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be."

In addition to Chandler, the international cast includes: Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

"Alien: Earth" touches down on Hulu in summer of 2025.