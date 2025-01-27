'Alien: Earth's new teaser trailer shows us the Xenomorph's arrival

As we prepare to venture into 2025’s many upcoming sci-fi TV shows, the hype is building for "Alien: Earth", the franchise’s first-ever TV show. We know it’s coming this summer, but we haven’t received a proper look at it yet. The latest teaser trailer continues the trend of keeping us in the dark, but it’s ominous enough.
After sharing a cool new poster (which you can see below), FX/Hulu dropped a TV teaser for the all-new original series from Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion).
That’s a bit more than we saw in late 2024, but less than the seconds we saw in a Disney Plus’ main 2025 offerings promo. In the trailer, we see things from the perspective of an alien clambering along the ceiling of a spaceship before we get the eventual reveal that the ship is falling out of orbit toward Earth. The whole thing feels a bit like being stuck inside a tumble dryer if we’re honest, but it's a cool teaser.
As rumored, the Xenomorphs will crash land on Earth before the timeline of the original movie, but we don’t know what happens after that. Who is unfortunate enough to come into contact with Giger’s monster, and how do they defeat them? We’re hoping to find out more soon enough.
"Alien: Earth" stars Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling), Alex Lawther (Star Wars: Andor), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian), Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror), Adarsh Gourav (Guns & Gulaabs), Erana James (The Wilds), David Rysdahl (No Exit), and Kit Young (Shadow and Bone), among others.
'Alien: Earth' will stream on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ in the UK.
Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.