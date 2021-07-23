Watch the first trailer for 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' an animated Trek series for kids

The very first trailer for the new animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" for Paramount+ and Nickelodeon has arrived.

Th trailer, which was unveiled Friday (July 23) as part of the "Star Trek" Universe panel at the virtual San Diego Comic-Con@Home event, opens on a prison planet and we hear the voice of Dal (Brett Gray) saying, "I'm getting out of here, to a better life."

"You're the only one who still thinks he can," says an as-yet unknown female voice. And what follows is a grim, determined look on the face of Dal, plus glimpses of all the other main characters.

And we get our first glimpse of their ship, what appears to be the NX 76884 USS Protostar. Since it carries the NX registration, perhaps this was an experimental ship or prototype of some kind.

A protostar is a very young star that is still gathering mass from its parent molecular cloud and they have been mentioned in "Star Trek" before. The Enterprise NX-01 surveyed a protostar just before the incident at the Vulcan monastery at P'Jem in the "Enterprise" episode "The Andorian Incident" (S01, E07) and the Argolis Cluster was a protostar cluster mentioned in the "Deep Space Nine" episode "Behind the Lines" (S06, E04).

Interestingly, we learn in the "Voyager" episode "The Omega Directive" (S04, E21) that in theory, a type-6 protostar could be used to generate a wormhole…

In an interview with Dennis Miller on the Dennis Miller + 1 podcast, Kate Mulgrew shared some details about the upcoming show. All the characters are from the Delta Quadrant and the show picks up just a few years after USS Voyager's return home.

"Five kids are incarcerated on an obscure planet in an uncharted part of the galaxy. They escape from their imprisonment and race across the planet to find a defunct starship buried in the sand of the planet's surface," Mulgrew said in the interview. They enter the ship, but are unable to make it work. With prison guards hot on their heels, they suddenly stumble upon an Emergency Training Hologram in the form of Captain Janeway.

"It's really, I think, going to capture the imagination of little kids. And if they can sit with their mothers, who watched me in live action, and their fathers who loved the other guys, we've got a family affair and that will bring it full circle," Mulgrew said.

The panel was moderated by Jerry O'Connell ("Star Trek: Lower Decks") and included (left to right in the image above) Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Janeway), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), Angus Imrie (Zero) alongside director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. It can be watched in its entirety on YouTube here .

In other "Star Trek" news, it appears that filming on "Discovery" season four has wrapped as cast and crew have been spotted heading off on vacation and moving on to new projects. David Ajala, who plays Book, tweeted a simple image indicating principal photography had finished.

"Star Trek: Prodigy" will debut on Paramount+ in the U.S, sometime in the fall 2021 before later airing on Nickelodeon. The show will also be available on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada. Additional international availability has not yet been announced.

