First look at Captain Janeway in 'Star Trek: Prodigy'

We got to our first look at the Captain Janeway character that's set to appear in the upcoming all-new animated kids' series "Star Trek: Prodigy." Voiced by Kate Mulgrew, Janeway will serve as the starship's built-in emergency training hologram.

Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman revealed the news during today's virtual global First Contact Day panels. They also revealed that the series takes place in the year 2383, five years after the USS Voyager returned to the Alpha Quadrant in the two-part "Endgame" (S07, E25 & 26). Plus, it will be set in the Delta Quadrant.

Developed and produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios, the newest animated incarnation of "Star Trek" will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later in 2021.

Related: 'Star Trek' First Contact Day promises plenty of Trek news and nostalgia

It seems this mismatched, rag-tag alien crew get whipped into shape by a Captain Janeway training hologram. (Image credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

It's not yet known exactly who makes up the teaser image (above) of the young alien cast; it's thought that one might be Talaxian, as they may well all come from the other side of the galaxy. An official description of the series states: "These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered ... but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents."

And finally, ReedPop, the Connecticut-based events company behind New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration and a host of other conventions around the globe, has announced it will host a new official "Star Trek" convention in 2022 for First Contact Day and every subsequent year, with the first being held in Chicago and then moving to a different city each year, much like the annual Star Wars Celebration event.

"The Star Trek franchise has one of the most passionate and spirited fan bases out there, and we at ReedPop are excited to welcome them and ViacomCBS Consumer Products into our family," Lance Fensterman, Global President of ReedPop said in a statement. "Together we plan to give the fans an incredible experience to remember and I speak for all of us at ReedPop when I say that we can't wait to experience the energy that Star Trek fans will bring to Chicago next April."

Fans worldwide are able to stream the First Contact Day panels for free at StarTrek.com/FirstContact. The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on PlutoTV and the Paramount+ Twitch page. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on the Paramount+ YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.