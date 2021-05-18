Exclusive: Watch a deleted scene from 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 1 Blu-ray release

All phasers will target your funny bone when the first season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the wacky, adult-oriented animated "Trek" spinoff, lands on Blu-ray, DVD and Steelbook today (May 18) — and Space.com has an exclusive deleted scene to share alongside comments from series creator, Mike McMahan.

Paramount Plus' humorous new "Star Trek" offering is set in the year 2380 and chronicles the misadventures of the working-class support crew serving on one of Starfleet's forgotten ships, the USS Cerritos. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi juggle active duty tasks and their social lives while the starship is being assaulted by a variety of outer space threats.

"Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites" creator Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard") delivered the 10-episode spinoff that premiered Aug. 20, 2020 and ended Oct. 8, 2020. A second season has already been green-lit and is expected to dock sometime in 2021.

CBS Home Entertainment's home video release offers exclusive special features, behind-the-scenes content, cast and crew interviews, deleted and extended scenes, and more.

Check out the deleted animatic titled "Bad Boimler" below!

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 1 is now available on Blu-ray. (Image credit: Paramount+)

"In this clip, Ensign Boimler has seen his friend get promoted (punitively) for being disrespectful to the captain," McMahan told Space.com. "Boimler decides if that's what it takes to move up in the world, then he's going to break Starfleet protocol himself ... but he's not great at breaking rules, and nobody notices. This scene got cut for time, partially because it's not very exciting to see someone not get into trouble, but also because a later beat — where Boimler intentionally dumps coffee on Commander Ransom's lap on the bridge — was funnier and ultimately worked on its own.

"I would have loved to see Boimler wearing that Guinan hat, but we pack so many stories and jokes into "Lower Decks" that sometimes fun sequences have to end up on the cutting room floor. I'm glad this gets a second life, in black and white animatic form, on the Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1" launches May 18 and is presented in a 16:9 format with English SDH subtitles and offers English 5.1 Dolby Digital audio.

