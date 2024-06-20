New 'Space Cadet' trailer enlists Emma Roberts into NASA's astronaut program (video)

Sometimes during the summer months our appetites turn to lighter foods, brighter beverages, and sunnier entertainment options, and that's why this fun trailer for Amazon MGM Studios' new coming-of-age NASA-themed comedy titled "Space Cadet" just might be a worthwhile diversion to decompress with.

Watching this trailer we're feeling a total "'Clueless' in Space" vibe here that harkens back to harmless popcorn movie fare of the late '90s and early 2000s and which offers up a heap of light-hearted laughs wrapped up in a high concept space agency storyline that aims to make you smile.

Emma Roberts stars in Amazon MGM Studios' "Space Cadet" (Image credit: Amazon)

Here's the official synopsis:

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for a Florida party girl. Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union star in 'Space Cadet' – streaming on Prime Video July 4.

"Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn't going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her 'doctored' application lands her in NASA's ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam and Logan certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?"

Amazon Prime's official poster for "Space Cadet." (Image credit: Amazon)

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia ("The Lifeguard," "One Percent More Humid," "Purple Hearts"), "Space Cadet" seems like a refreshing, feel-good comedy in the same vein of films like "Legally Blonde" and endeavors to capture the same type of "fish out of water" magic by employing common themes of reaching for your ultimate dreams and staying true to yourself in the face of adversity.

Serious space aficionados and NASA followers should probably exercise your suspension of disbelief while watching this uplifting trailer since it's going to be launching into mild fantasy territory, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. We're all very aware of how strict and stringent NASA's policies are for selecting their astronaut candidates and we’re thankful for those rigorous protocols.

Roberts is the daughter of the Academy Award-nominated actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts. She's a versatile performer whose body of work includes "The Blackcoat’s Daughter," "Scream Queens," "Madame Web," and six seasons of the hit horror anthology series, "American Horror Story."

"Space Cadet" is produced by Jon Berg and Greg Silverman and will premiere globally on Prime Video on July 4, 2024.