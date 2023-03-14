Futurama reboot on Hulu: Release window, cast, where to watch, & more

Good news everyone! Futurama is getting a reboot and it's not far away so we've put together everything we know about it, in anticipation of the new series.

The animated sci-fi comedy series first aired back in the late nineties and last aired back in 2013, with a break between 2003-2008. But, it's back baby! And while you can currently watch old episodes on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), you'll find out everything we know about the reboot from release date, to where you can watch it and more.

If you can't wait for the reboot of the adventure's of Fry, Bender, Leela and the rest of the Planet Express crew then it might be worth checking out our guides for the best sci-fi movies and TV shows on Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The show's premise is simple – a pizza delivery boy named Philip J. Fry gets cryogenically frozen on New Year's Eve in 1999 and is defrosted a thousand years later. In the future, he befriends a robot named Bender and together they work for Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery service.

Cue loads of intergalactic shenanigans and space-based tomfoolery, along with a few gut punch's to the feels. Don't let the fact that it's a cartoon put you off, as Futurama one of the best sci-fi shows of all time that never fails to make us laugh (and occasionally cry).

(Image credit: 20th Television)

No firm date, but expected summer 2023

The one question that everyone wants the answer to, and have done since the reboot was announced, is when will it be released? Well the good news is, we won't have to wait until the year 2999 for it. However, there hasn't been an official release date for the new series as of yet.

We do have a time frame though. Voice actress Lauren Tom (who voices Amy) confirmed in a tweet that the new episodes should be released sometime this Summer. So fans of Futurama and those patiently anticipating its return, should only have to wait a few more months.

The new episodes should be released sometime this summer! Can’t wait for you to see them! #futuramaJanuary 29, 2023 See more

Futurama reboot: Where to watch

(Image credit: Fox)

Currently, you can stream episodes of Futurama on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) but the new episodes will be released on the streaming platform Hulu (opens in new tab).

If you're US based then Hulu is where you'll be able to stream the Futurama reboot. However, if you're watching anywhere else in the world, Disney Plus will almost certainly be the home of the new series of Futurama since Hulu isn't available outside the US.

There are multiple ways to get Hulu and Disney+ at the moment, but there are a couple of US-exclusive bundle deals that we think are well worth checking out.

(opens in new tab) Disney Bundle Duo Basic: Hulu + Disney+ for $9.99/month (opens in new tab) Save $6/mo: Get both Disney+ and Hulu+ for just $2 more than the cost of either service on it's own. That seems like a bargain to us.

(opens in new tab) Disney Bundle Trio Basic: Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $12.99/month (opens in new tab) Save $15/mo: This deal offers the biggest savings. if you're interested in all three services, it's an absolute steal to be honest, saving you $15 on the individual cost of these three services.

(opens in new tab) Disney Bundle Trio Premium: Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $19.99/month (opens in new tab) Save $17/mo: The same offer as above, but for the ad-free versions of all three services. If you don't want ads interrupting your Futurama binge sessions, this is the way to go.

Futurama reboot: Cast

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The big news surrounding the confirmed cast is that John DiMaggio will return as the the voice of Bender. Initially, DiMaggio wasn't part of the returning cast which caused a stir with fans online. However, issues were resolved within weeks and the voice actor will return to reprise his role as the loud-mouthed bending-unit along with other original cast members returning to reprise their roles too.

As mentioned, the original cast will be returning for the show's reboot. That means Billy West will voice Fry, Prof. Farnsworth and Dr. Zoidberg. Katey Segal will voice Leela, while Tress MacNeille will voice Leela's mom, Linda and Nerdbot. Phil LaMarr will voice Hermes, Lauren Tom will voice Amy and Maurice LaMarche will voice Calculon, Kif and Morbo.

Oh and don't forget the Planet Express ship, one of the coolest ships in sci-fi, will also be coming back. We're praying this reboot is what finally makes the Planet Express ship lego set we've been dreaming of a reality. Maybe not, but a man can dream though, a man can dream (opens in new tab).

Futurama reboot: Episode titles

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

One thing fans might not expect to know before the release of a new series, or at least this early on is some of the episode titles. Interestingly, this also gives us an insight into how the series will flow and what topics might be covered. The known episode titles are:

"The Impossible Stream"

"Rage Against The Vaccine"

"Zapp Gets Cancelled"

"The Prince And The Product"

"Related To Items You've Viewed"

"Children Of A Lesser Bog"

"How The West Was 1010001"

"I Know What You Did Last Xmas"

"Parasites Regained"

"All The Way Down"

While Futurama isn't necessarily a political show - despite featuring the talking head of Richard Nixon - some of the title choices seem topical of today's world. Vaccine hesitancy and cancel culture could be touched upon if the episode titles are anything to go by in the new series.

We also know that the show is due for a 20-episode run on Hulu and we could see more, either in a future series or as an extension to this initial return series, depending on viewing ratings and the shows popularity on the streaming platform.

Futurama Reboot: Crew

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Just as a return of the original cast members will be exciting for fans, the return of original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen as directors will also get fans excited for the shows return.

Its fair to say that the original cast members and creators returning is crucial for the show's continuity and authenticity. It's one thing to be excited for a show's return but it ultimately has to deliver on expectations.

Other shows created by Groening like "The Simpsons" and "Disenchantment" have enjoyed sustained success, with the former first airing in the 1980s and both still ongoing. With that in mind, getting the original creators on board could be crucial to the success of Futurama's reboot.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).