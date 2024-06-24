Watch Scarlett Johansson fake a moon landing in new 'Fly Me To The Moon' trailer (video)

Standing against the phony backdrop of a simulated lunar landscape, Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, the two stars of Apple Original Films and Columbia Pictures' new period-placed NASA comedy, welcome viewers into the space-based hijinks of a new "Fly Me To The Moon" release trailer.

Directed by "Arrowverse's" Greg Berlanti ("Dawson’s Creek," "Everwood," "Riverdale") and blasting off on July 12, 2024, this lighthearted drama takes us back to the heady days of NASA's Apollo 11 lunar landing mission with all the authentic period detail, roaring muscle cars, and pastel fashions you'd expect from the Swingin' Sixties.

Co-starring Jim Rash, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Nick Dillenburg, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson, "Fly Me To the Moon" was scripted by Rose Gilroy and was adapted from a story by Keenan Flynn & Bill Kirstein.

A scene from "Fly Me To The Moon." (Image credit: Apple Original Films)

Check out the official synopsis:

"'Fly Me To The Moon' is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begin."

This is the ideal tone for a refreshing summer flick with a playful attitude and bright sunny tone. It reminds us a bit of the Apple TV+ retro sci-fi series "Hello, Tomorrow!" which was centered around real estate hucksters selling nonexistent condos on the moon and envisioning a very different post-war America complete with jet packs and flying cars.

There's also a hint of the old 1977 sci-fi thriller, "Capricorn One," which depicted a Mars mission mishap that led to a staged landing and silencing of the astronaut crew whose lives became endangered after the orchestrated ruse.

From the looks of this final frolicking trailer, some romantic entanglements are guaranteed and we're going to be whisked off on a turbulent but fun ride.

Executive produced by Robert J. Dohrmann and produced by Jonathan Lia, Scarlett Johansson, Keenan Flynn, and Sarah Schechter, "Fly Me To The Moon," lands in theaters on July 12, 2024.