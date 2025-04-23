Star Wars anime fans rejoice! 'Star Wars: Visions' returns for Volume 3, and 'The Ninth Jedi' is getting its own spin-off series

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 has now come and gone, leaving behind a pile of exciting news about the galaxy far, far away. For fans of anime, Lucasfilm shared details and the release date for Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3. On top of that, they also revealed the first-ever long-form anime show of the franchise will continue the story of The Ninth Jedi .

Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 will consist of nine short films and lands on Disney+ on October 29, 2025. While Volume 2 (2023) featured shorts from studios all over the world, the first set of shorts was entirely made by Japanese animation studios, and Vol. 3 will return to that approach.

New stories are expected, but excitingly, the teams behind the three most celebrated shorts from the first anthology have had a chance to revisit those worlds and tales, as The Duel , The Village Bride , and The Ninth Jedi are all getting follow-up shorts.

Moreover, writer and director Kenji Kamiyama came out and announced that all the fan support and love shown for The Ninth Jedi had materialized into a spinoff series under a new label called 'Star Wars: Visions Presents' (it was implied that more shorts will become full-blown shows in the future). Production IG remains in charge of both the new short (subtitled Child of Hope and directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani) and the anime series set to arrive at some point in 2026. Kamiyama will serve as supervising director on this full-fledged show.

(Image credit: Disney)

While none of the Star Wars Visions shorts are considered canon — to give animation studios all the creative freedom they want — The Ninth Jedi takes place far into the future of the Star Wars timeline and presents a fascinating, but fairly grounded and lore-friendly take on Jedi and Sith .

Both the sequel short and the show will follow Lah Kara, daughter of sabersmith Lah Zima, as she and her allies try to rebuild the Jedi Order and save her father, who'd crafted very special lightsabers for a ruler named Margrave Juro before being taken away by the evil Jedi hunters. We can't wait for this one!