'The Book of Boba Fett' was disappointing, but we still want a 2nd season

It’s no secret that The Book of Boba Fett is considered by many the biggest misfire of the Star Wars franchise on Disney Plus so far ( Obi-Wan Kenobi gave it a run for its money). It wasn’t a mind-numbing disaster, but despite a surprising character arc it felt half-baked and served more as an interim between the second and third Mandalorian seasons

Temuera Morrison ( Boba Fett ) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) were never allowed to fully dig into what made their characters enticing when they cropped up in The Mandalorian. This was mostly due to Din Djarin unexpectedly hijacking the season midway through. In a way, season 3 of The Mandalorian began in The Book of Boba Fett, a baffling choice made even more egregious when Pedro Pascal’s show reset its status regarding Grogu’s departure without even letting more casual viewers know they should have watched The Book of Boba Fett before to learn about all that.

The exciting highs were there, and the stuff that connected to the larger story being told in the New Republic era by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni was really good, but by the end, viewers were left hurting for the intriguing structure and character progression established during the first half of the series. Maybe Boba Fett and Fennec will be back in the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu movie , but they also deserve a project that completely belongs to them, and a second season could mend many of the aforementioned issues and set up exciting new plot lines to explore.

Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and The Bad Batch.

Mando is not the way

There’s a high possibility that Boba and Fennec will just show up at some point during Din Djarin and Grogu’s big-screen adventure, and perhaps even the Dave Filoni-directed event movie that will supposedly arrive after he’s done with Ahsoka season 2. But as we pointed out before, the bounty-hunter-turned-daimyo and his trusted assassin companion deserve to tell the second chapter of their redemptive story arc.

A character like Boba Fett, especially now that he’s more than just a silent-type, armor-clad guy who looks cool and is killed off quickly, should be famous enough to hold an entire season of Star Wars T.V. on his own. Plus, the first volume of his series already introduced a number of strong supporting characters without ties to The Mandalorian. Ironically, The Book of Boba Fett fell flat not because of cheap nostalgia (it largely went the opposite direction), but because of an odd overreliance on the current stars headlining the New Republic era’s live-action storytelling efforts.

With Din Djarin and Grogu now part of much larger narratives, a second season of The Book of Boba Fett should completely put them away, regardless of whether Boba and Fennec join the bigger fight against the Imperial remnants or not.

Boba needs to get the gang back together

The Clone Wars was smart enough to set up much of Boba Fett’s future after the death of his father in Attack of the Clones and before he took on contracts for the Empire and the Hutts. We know he teamed up with a bunch of well-known bounty hunters, such as Dengar and Bossk, and while we’re sure they had their differences over the years, it’s odd that, as much as we love Black Krrsantan , The Book of Boba Fett never brought them up either as potential allies or enemies.

Tatooine is a big world, and more people than just the Hutt Twins and the Pykes will want a slice of it now that Jabba is gone. Boba seems like a good enough leader — one leading with honor instead of fear — but he’s still lacking in security, and bringing a handful of well-paid, old bounty-hunting pals on board would fix many of the potential problems that come with such a rapid ascent to power. Regardless of what’s going on with the larger galaxy, we’d like to know what’s happening next on Tatooine and the criminal underworld after the Battle of Mos Espa .

There are more giant crime syndicates out there

Ubisoft Massive’s Star Wars Outlaws and the recent Marvel Star Wars comic book series have successfully fleshed out the gap between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. More specifically, they tell the story of how crime syndicates took advantage of the opportunities that started to pop up as soon as Palpatine’s Empire began to crumble.

We won’t spoil what goes down in the (largely fantastic) comic book events that deal with the Star Wars underworld and lead into the last of the original movies, but the big outcome for the dark underbelly of the galaxy is largely a shift in the scales of power. With Boba Fett taking over Jabba’s turf and businesses and the Pyke Syndicate deeply hurt, new power plays are just a matter of time at that point in the Star Wars timeline .

There’s literally a galaxy of opportunity out there when it comes to creating new money-hungry rivals, and we’d be happy to be surprised by all-new characters in a second season of the series. There’s also a huge window left wide open for the infamous Black Sun and Prince Xizor , a Legends character as big as Thrawn that somehow hasn’t been brought into the new canon properly... yet. Such an opponent would be both refreshing for the more casual Star Wars fans and the kind of nostalgic revival that makes sense for this specific story.

Omega should meet her brother

The Bad Batch’s third and final season ended on a surprisingly hopeful note, and more specifically, Omega ’s (Boba Fett’s twin clone sister) tale seems to be just beginning. If she’s still around after the Empire’s fall, she needs to find out about, and meet, with her brother, right? The prospect of bringing two clones that have lost and evolved so much over the years together is exciting, especially when both of them cared so much about family and their legacy as clones of Jango Fett .

With the New Republic-era shows constantly introducing animated characters to live-action, it only makes sense that Omega will appear in these stories sooner or later. The detail that might completely sell you on the idea is that both Michelle Ang (Omega) and Keisha Castle-Hughes (Emerie Karr, another female Fett clone) are around the age that Omega would be in New Republic times and could totally work on-screen as an older version of the character. Plus, they’re fellow New Zealanders. They need to make this happen, even if it’s not in a second season of The Book of Boba Fett.