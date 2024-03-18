Marvel Comics' new series celebrates Boba Fett's Mandalorian dad

Notorious Mandalorian bounty hunter Jango Fett's stock in the "Star Wars" universe has soared ever since his introduction in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" as the DNA donor to the cloned Grand Army of the Republic and proud papa of his unaltered replica, Boba Fett.

Portrayed by Temuera Morrison ("Once Were Warriors," "The Book of Boba Fett") Jango's coolest moment came on the watery world of Kamino in that 2002 film's "Rumble in the Rain" duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and subsequent spaceship dogfight through an asteroid field. He was later slain by Jedi Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) at the Battle of Geonosis.

Further elaborating on Jango Fett's backstory, Marvel Comics is delivering a rousing new four-part "Star Wars: Jango Fett" miniseries starting on Wednesday (March 20) that enlivens the skilled warrior's past to fill in the timeline prior to his job serving as the genetic template for a secret clone army.

Check out all five debut issue covers in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Jango Fett embarks on a brand-new mission as seen in 'Star Wars: Revelations!' Ethan Sacks ('Star Wars: Bounty Hunters') and Luke Ross ('Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters,' 'Star Wars: Dark Droids') team up to continue the legacy of one of the greatest bounty hunters: JANGO FETT! A bounty to find! A mystery to solve! A treaty at risk! All this with AURRA SING in the mix!"

Fans of the "Star Wars" prequels who grew up with those earlier films when they were first released from 1999-2005 should be thrilled with this adventurous trip back to that nostalgic era. "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" celebrates its 25th anniversary in May, and the legacy characters of Jango Fett and Aurra Sing fit perfectly into this period of "Star Wars" legends and lore.

With a main cover by artist Leinil Francis Yu, special variants by illustrators David Marquez and Derrick Chew, and a Women's History Month cover by artist Aka, Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: Jango Fett #1" fires up its jetpack on March 20, 2024.