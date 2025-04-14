With 70% off, this Apple TV+ offer is one of the best streaming deals I've ever seen — watch all episodes of "Severance" and much, much more for just $2.99 a month

News
By published

You'll have to hurry though, as there are only nine days left to grab this Apple TV+ deal.

Apple TV+ logo on Space deals background
(Image credit: Apple)

Right now, you can get Apple TV+ for an incredible $2.99 a month for your first three months. It means you can watch some seriously binge-worthy Apple TV+ content with a huge 70% discount — including all episodes of Ben Stiller's psychological thriller "Severance”, and massive hits like “For All Mankind", “Silo”, and "Invasion".

Save 70% on a Apple TV+ now just $2.99 a month for three months.

You'll have to hurry as this is a limited-time offer with only nine days left to grab one of the best streaming deals I've ever seen, and trust me, as a deals writer, I don't see Apple TV+ discounts appear very often.

Apple TV Plus $2.99 a month for 3 months
Apple TV Plus $2.99 a month for 3 months: was $9.99 now $2.99 at Apple TV+

Save 70% on Apple TV+ and this discounted price is definitely worth checking out — especially if you've never watched any of its highly-rated original content. Shows like the mind-bending "Severance" and "Foundation" are real standouts, but there's something for almost every taste. It's one of the best streaming deals you'll find, and personally, I'll be signing up just to watch “For All Mankind” alone.

Note: This deal expires on April 24 and is for three months. When the three months are up, the price will revert to the usual $9.99.

View Deal
Image 1 of 3
Scene from Apple TV+ show Severance
All episodes of the hit Apple TV+ show "Severance" are available to stream(Image credit: Apple TV)

Apple TV+ has a huge selection of Apple Original shows, including the psychological thriller "Severance" starring Adam Scott and Britt Lower. The hugely popular series follows a group of employees who have undergone a surgical procedure called "severance". This procedure splits their memories, creating separate personalities, and the show explores the ethics of this procedure and the complex lives of the severed employees within and beyond their workplace — fans love the show for its intricate plot, mind-bending twists, and exploration of the psychological effects of the severance procedure.

Apple TV+ is also ad-free and as well as a ton of science fiction shows, there are genres covering virtually every kind of show imaginable. If you're into sports as well as sci-fi, there's Baseball and MLS soccer — with a season pass showing live soccer games and on-demand catch-up.

This Apple TV+ deal has to be one of the best streaming deals you'll find considering the usual price is $9.99 a month. You'll have to act quickly, as it expires on April 24.

Key features: Access Apple TV+ and stream epic shows like Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, Dark Matter, Monarch Legacy of Monsters, live sports including Lionel Messi in MLS soccer action and much, much more.

Price history: Usually $10.99 a month, so it's a 70% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Apple TV+ on sale.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch Apple TV+ content including original sci-fi series including the upcoming new seasons of Silo and For All Mankind, or if you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: I can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this, but if you're already subscribed to Apple TV+ then you will be ineligible for the deal.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment

We finally have a release date for ‘The Alters’, the sci-fi survival game where you team up with your clones to survive a planet on fire (video)

Who is new 'Doctor Who' companion Belinda Chandra? And where have we seen her before?

Katy Perry and Gayle King launch to space with 4 others on historic all-female Blue Origin rocket flight
See more latest
Most Popular
Katy Perry holds a daisy flower to the sky, which she took to space on Blue Origin&#039;s historic spaceflight.
Katy Perry and Gayle King launch to space with 4 others on historic all-female Blue Origin rocket flight
gif animation showing a large filament erupting from the sun.
Rare double solar blast unleashes 2 CMEs towards Earth — auroras possible April 16
Screenshot from The Alters showing a person in a spacesuit looking out over a hostile planet with lava flows and deep crevaces.
We finally have a release date for ‘The Alters’, the sci-fi survival game where you team up with your clones to survive a planet on fire (video)
Statue of liberty in the foreground and a large bright full moon in the background shrouded by clouds.
April's Full Pink Moon captivates skywatchers worldwide with dazzling 'micromoon' show (photos)
Tranche 1 of Kepler&#039;s planned optical data relay network, with two Axiom Spaace ODC payloads.
Axiom Space to launch its 1st orbiting data centers this year
Over 46,000 space debris fragments more than 4 inches wide now clutter Earth&#039;s orbit.
3 big hunks of space junk crash to Earth every day — and it's only going to get worse
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 14, 2025. It was the record-breaking 27th launch for this Falcon 9’s first stage.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit on record-breaking 27th flight (photos)
Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez with three women in sleek blue flight suits for all-female Blue Origin launch
Katy Perry and Blue Origin's all-female rocket crew get Monse designer flight suits
Starmus La Palma 2025
I’m headed to STARMUS La Palma 2025, where curious minds will gather under one of the darkest skies on Earth
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos celebrates after participating in the company&#039;s first crewed spaceflight, on July 20, 2021.
Not just Katy Perry: Here are the celebrities Blue Origin has launched to space