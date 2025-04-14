Right now, you can get Apple TV+ for an incredible $2.99 a month for your first three months. It means you can watch some seriously binge-worthy Apple TV+ content with a huge 70% discount — including all episodes of Ben Stiller's psychological thriller "Severance”, and massive hits like “For All Mankind", “Silo”, and "Invasion".

You'll have to hurry as this is a limited-time offer with only nine days left to grab one of the best streaming deals I've ever seen, and trust me, as a deals writer, I don't see Apple TV+ discounts appear very often.

Apple TV Plus $2.99 a month for 3 months: was $9.99 now $2.99 at Apple TV+ Save 70% on Apple TV+ and this discounted price is definitely worth checking out — especially if you've never watched any of its highly-rated original content. Shows like the mind-bending "Severance" and "Foundation" are real standouts, but there's something for almost every taste. It's one of the best streaming deals you'll find, and personally, I'll be signing up just to watch “For All Mankind” alone. Note: This deal expires on April 24 and is for three months. When the three months are up, the price will revert to the usual $9.99.

Image 1 of 3 All episodes of the hit Apple TV+ show "Severance" are available to stream (Image credit: Apple TV) A promotional poster for the TV series, "Silo" which is available to stream on Apple TV Plus (Image credit: Apple TV+) A promotional poster for "For All Mankind" which is available to stream on Apple TV Plus. (Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Apple TV+ has a huge selection of Apple Original shows, including the psychological thriller "Severance" starring Adam Scott and Britt Lower. The hugely popular series follows a group of employees who have undergone a surgical procedure called "severance". This procedure splits their memories, creating separate personalities, and the show explores the ethics of this procedure and the complex lives of the severed employees within and beyond their workplace — fans love the show for its intricate plot, mind-bending twists, and exploration of the psychological effects of the severance procedure.

Apple TV+ is also ad-free and as well as a ton of science fiction shows, there are genres covering virtually every kind of show imaginable. If you're into sports as well as sci-fi, there's Baseball and MLS soccer — with a season pass showing live soccer games and on-demand catch-up.

This Apple TV+ deal has to be one of the best streaming deals you'll find considering the usual price is $9.99 a month. You'll have to act quickly, as it expires on April 24.

Key features: Access Apple TV+ and stream epic shows like Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, Dark Matter, Monarch Legacy of Monsters, live sports including Lionel Messi in MLS soccer action and much, much more.

Price history: Usually $10.99 a month, so it's a 70% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Apple TV+ on sale.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch Apple TV+ content including original sci-fi series including the upcoming new seasons of Silo and For All Mankind, or if you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: I can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this, but if you're already subscribed to Apple TV+ then you will be ineligible for the deal.

