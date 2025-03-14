Total lunar eclipse March 2025: Best photos of the "Blood Worm Moon"

As the Full Worm Moon rose overnight, skywatchers across the Americas turned their eyes — and their cameras — toward the sky. Over several hours, Earth's shadow slowly crept across the lunar surface, turning our celestial neighbor into a deep, blood-red orb.

This was the first total lunar eclipse since 2022, and photographers — both amateur and professional — were not going to let the rare opportunity to capture the spectacle pass, even if it meant staying awake well into the early morning hours.

If you didn't manage to see the total lunar eclipse or if you just want to relive the show all over again, we've rounded up some of the best "Blood Worm Moon" photos from across North America and beyond. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align in such a way that Earth casts its shadow on the moon. During totality, the moon moves through Earth’s umbra, the darkest part of its shadow, creating the deep red hue of a "Blood Moon." The March full moon is traditionally known as the "Worm Moon" because this is the time of year when the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear. For these reasons, this total lunar eclipse in March is sometimes referred to as the "Blood Worm Moon."

Landscape astrophotographer Josh Dury has sent us some breathtaking photos of the total lunar eclipse from his vantage point at Castle Stalker, Appin, Scotland.

Total lunar eclipse March 2025 above Appin, Scotland. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Dury headed to Scotland in search of good weather and found it! In a battle against the setting moon and the rising sun, Dury captured some remarkable shots of the total lunar eclipse.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Josh Dury) (Image credit: Josh Dury) (Image credit: Josh Dury) (Image credit: Josh Dury) (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Space.com's Josh Dinner captured this stunning shot of the "Blood Moon" while waiting for his car to charge on a long drive home from Florida.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beautifully detailed "Blood Worm Moon" during totality. (Image credit: Josh Dinner)

Photographer Yuri Cortex captured a beautiful, rusty-red view of the moon during the total lunar eclipse from Mexico City, Mexico.

Total lunar eclipse from Mexico City, Mexico. (Image credit: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Image)

Stargazers in Australia also enjoyed a great view of the total lunar eclipse. Photographer Izhar Khan captured the "Blood Moon" over Lake George near Canberra, Australia.

The total lunar eclipse reflected in the calm waters of Lake George, Australia. (Image credit: IZHAR KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Brandon Bell took this lovely detailed photograph of the total lunar eclipse over Merritt Island, Florida. Here you can see the lower right portion of the moon in Earth's deep umbra shadow.

The full Blood Worm Moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Merritt Island, Florida. (Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It looks like we weren't the only ones watching the lunar eclipse! Here, the rusty red moon appears above the "Forever Marilyn" statue in Palm Springs, California.

Lunar eclipse above the "Forever Marilyn" statue, Palm Springs, California. (Image credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Below, photographer Patrick Fallon also captured the eclipse above the fronds of a palm from his vantage point in Palm Springs, California.

The lunar eclipse is seen above the fronds of a palm tree during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California. (Image credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A beautifully detailed photograph captured by photographer Miguel J. Rodriguez shows the Blood Worm Moon shining over Daytona Beach, Florida.

A detailed view of the Blood Worm Moon, Daytona Beach, Florida. (Image credit: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo Getty Images)

Photographer Antonio Ojeda snapped this lovely scene of the full moon rising in Saltillo, Mexico.

"Blood Worm Moon", Saltillo, Mexico. (Image credit: Antonio Ojeda/Agencia Press South/Getty Images)

Skywatchers gather around telescopes in Caracas, Venezuela, to see the blood-red Worm Moon.

Photographer Juan Barreto captured this lovely image of skywatchers enjoying the view of the total lunar eclipse from Caracas, Venezuela. (Image credit: Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

What a shot! Aurora chaser Vincent Ledvina posted an incredible photograph on X showing not only the "Blood Moon" but the "Blood Moon" AND the northern lights!

Geomagnetic activity really picked up throughout the night, reaching G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm levels at 9:42 p.m. EDT (0142 GMT). The sky decided to put on quite the show for those lucky skywatchers in the right place at the right time.

Insane! Totality and aurora! pic.twitter.com/LTIMrHff0qMarch 14, 2025

Another aurora chaser, Rj Rolden, captured an aurora corona overhead and the total lunar eclipse.

"Are you kidding me??? Whoaaaaa!!! I am one lucky guy who witnessed the perfect duo!!!" Rolden wrote in a post on X.

Are you kidding me??? Whoaaaaa!!! I am one lucky guy who witnessed the perfect duo!!! What an amazing #aurora corona sided by the beautiful #LunarEclipse blood moon!!! I cant believe I have seen it with my naked eyes!!!! Yahooooooo!!!! #northernlights #bloodmoon @StoryfulNews… pic.twitter.com/XLhI6AUT38March 14, 2025

It's not just totality that wows skywatchers — every stage of a lunar eclipse has its own unique beauty. This photo by Brandon Bell captures the moment the moon enters the darkest part of Earth's shadow, the umbra.

The full Worm Moon enters the umbra ahead of its total eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Merritt Island, Florid (Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Photographer Andrew Chin took this beautiful photo of the partial phase of the total lunar eclipse from Vancouver, Canada.

Partial lunar eclipse phase, Vancouver, Canada. (Image credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

This delicate partially eclipsed moon looks stunning in this photograph captured by Yuri Cortez from Mexico City, Mexico. Here, we can see Earth's umbra, the darkest part of the shadow, engulfing the lunar surface during the total lunar eclipse.

Partial lunar eclipse phase from Mexico City, Mexico. (Image credit: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

If this eclipse has you excited for the next one, you won’t have to wait as long as last time. The next total lunar eclipse is on Sept. 7, 2025, and will be visible across Asia and Western Australia.

Feeling inspired to take a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture, whether it be exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket the landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide.