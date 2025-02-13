Total lunar eclipse March 2025: Live updates

The next lunar eclipse will be overnight on March 13-14, 2025.

stages of the total lunar eclipse show the moon turn a progressively red colour.
(Image: © Canva Pro)

The next lunar eclipse will be a total lunar eclipse overnight on March 13-14, 2025. It is the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible over North America, and most of South America.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon will appear to take on a red hue, giving rise to the "Blood Moon".

What are lunar eclipses? | How to photograph a lunar eclipse

One month to go: Are you ready for the total lunar eclipse?

With just one month to go until the total lunar eclipse, here's everything you need to know to make sure you are 'Blood Moon' ready.

Read more: Total lunar eclipse brings a Blood Moon to North America next month. Here's how to see it

gif animation showing the moon turn progressively red during a blood moon total lunar eclipse.

During a total lunar eclipse the moon will turn blood red. (Image credit: CreativeSource via Getty Images)
Total lunar eclipse brings a Blood Moon to North America next month. Here's how to see it
full moon on the left shining next to an ornate roof of a building illuminated by lights.

February's Full Snow Moon dazzles in a flurry of stunning photos from around the world

