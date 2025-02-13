Total lunar eclipse March 2025: Live updates
The next lunar eclipse will be overnight on March 13-14, 2025.
The next lunar eclipse will be a total lunar eclipse overnight on March 13-14, 2025. It is the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible over North America, and most of South America.
During a total lunar eclipse, the moon will appear to take on a red hue, giving rise to the "Blood Moon".
