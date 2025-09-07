See the blood moon rise in 1st pictures of September 2025 total lunar eclipse

The Sept. 7-8 total lunar eclipse has come and gone, treating stargazers to a breathtaking blood moon that was witnessed by over seven billion people across Asia, western Australia and eastern Europe.

A total lunar eclipse occurs during a new moon phase when Earth passes directly between the lunar disk and the sun, entirely covering the natural satellite in its shadow. As the moon slipped into our planet's inner shadow, the umbra, on Sept. 7, it underwent a spectacular transformation, as the red light from every sunset and sunrise on Earth fell upon its surface, turning it into a rusty red blood moon.

First photos of the Sept. 7-8 blood moon total lunar eclipse

Billions of eyes and countless camera lenses turned skyward to witness the event, yielding a spectacular treasure trove of imagery that captured each phase of the eclipse in glorious detail. Read on to see the first spectacular views of the September total lunar eclipse.

The 'Blood Moon' is seen behind a street during a total lunar eclipse in Kolkata, India, on September 7, 2025 (Image credit: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

We’re getting a hazy view of the eclipsed lunar disk over the Eastern horizon at Dartmoor National Park in the UK. The assembled skywatchers and photographers are entranced by the rusty hue of the blood moon, though the sheep and wild horses seem utterly unmoved by the spectacular sight.

The Sept. 7 total eclipse as seen over Dartmoor National Park in the UK. (Image credit: Anthony Wood)

Earth’s gigantic shadow is slipping from the lunar disk. Totality is spectacular but seeing the curved silhouette of our planet sweep over the face of the moon really helps to drive home what we’re actually seeing - a breathtaking display of orbital mechanics unfolding right before our eyes on a monumental scale.

Earth’s shadow is slipping from the lunar disk as seen from the UK (Image credit: Anthony Wood)

The show is nearly over here. Earth’s shadow has retreated across the lunar disk, revealing a yellow moon scarred by the dark expanses of ancient lava flows.

The totality of Sept. 7 total lunar eclipse ends as seen from the UK (Image credit: Anthony Wood)

Did you miss the lunar eclipse? Then be sure to check out our lunar eclipse live blog for a blow-by-blow of the event as it unfolded and read our lunar eclipse guide to find out more about the celestial mechanics that conspire to bring about a blood moon.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.