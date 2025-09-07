See the blood moon rise in 1st pictures of September 2025 total lunar eclipse
See the first photos of September's majestic total lunar eclipse.
The Sept. 7-8 total lunar eclipse has come and gone, treating stargazers to a breathtaking blood moon that was witnessed by over seven billion people across Asia, western Australia and eastern Europe.
A total lunar eclipse occurs during a new moon phase when Earth passes directly between the lunar disk and the sun, entirely covering the natural satellite in its shadow. As the moon slipped into our planet's inner shadow, the umbra, on Sept. 7, it underwent a spectacular transformation, as the red light from every sunset and sunrise on Earth fell upon its surface, turning it into a rusty red blood moon.
First photos of the Sept. 7-8 blood moon total lunar eclipse
Billions of eyes and countless camera lenses turned skyward to witness the event, yielding a spectacular treasure trove of imagery that captured each phase of the eclipse in glorious detail. Read on to see the first spectacular views of the September total lunar eclipse.
We’re getting a hazy view of the eclipsed lunar disk over the Eastern horizon at Dartmoor National Park in the UK. The assembled skywatchers and photographers are entranced by the rusty hue of the blood moon, though the sheep and wild horses seem utterly unmoved by the spectacular sight.
Earth’s gigantic shadow is slipping from the lunar disk. Totality is spectacular but seeing the curved silhouette of our planet sweep over the face of the moon really helps to drive home what we’re actually seeing - a breathtaking display of orbital mechanics unfolding right before our eyes on a monumental scale.
The show is nearly over here. Earth’s shadow has retreated across the lunar disk, revealing a yellow moon scarred by the dark expanses of ancient lava flows.
