Watch the blood moon total lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 with these free livestreams (video)

Stargazers will be treated to a spectacular view on the night of Sept. 7-8, as Earth's inner shadow sweeps across its natural satellite, triggering a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse. Here's how you can watch the entire event live online for free.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and sun during a full moon phase, veiling the ancient satellite in its colossal shadow. Over 7 billion people are expected to have a line of sight on the moon during totality as the Sept. 7-8 eclipse unfolds, while others will bear witness to lesser partial eclipse phases, or, in the case of the U.S., will see nothing of it at all.

Read on to discover a selection of free livestreams that will ensure an unspoiled view of Earth's umbral shadow as it engulfs the lunar surface, regardless of your geographical location, or the ever present threat of blanket cloud cover. Be sure to check out our lunar eclipse live blog to stay up to date with the latest news in the buildup to the Sept. 7-8 blood moon total lunar eclipse! Want to know more about the upcoming lunar eclipse? Take a look at our total lunar eclipse September 2025 guide.

The Virtual Telescope Project

The Virtual Telescope Project is set to host a free livestream of the total lunar eclipse as seen by the organization's suite of robotic telescopes located in Manciano, Italy.

Viewers can tune in to the YouTube live-feed from 1:45 p.m. EDT (17:45 GMT) on Sept. 7, as the fully eclipsed moon slips above the Italian horizon. Viewers will be treated to a view of the blood moon during totality soon after moonrise, followed by the spectacle of Earth's shadow slipping from the lunar disk.

Time and Date will return for another total lunar eclipse livestream hosted by journalist Anne Buckle and Graham Jones, while other members of a team led by CEO and chief eclipse chaser Steffen Thorsen will capture live views of the event from the island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean.

The free YouTube livestream will be available from 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on Sept. 7 and will feature live views of the moon as it falls into the outer (penumbra) and inner (umbra) regions of Earth's shadow, along with totality, and the phases that follow.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Editor's Note: If you capture an image of the total lunar eclipse and want to share it with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.