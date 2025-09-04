Where to see the blood moon lunar eclipse Sept. 7–8

The September 2025 total lunar eclipse will bring a blood-red moon to skies across Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe — if you know where to look.

The second total lunar eclipse of 2025 will transform the full moon into a coppery-red "blood moon" on the night of Sept. 7–8.

This long-lasting, impressive eclipse is visible to billions worldwide, but exactly what you'll see depends on where you're watching it from.

You can keep up with the latest lunar eclipse news with our total lunar eclipse live blog . We'll also be livestreaming the event here on Space.com, more details to be released closer to the time.

Best places to see the total lunar eclipse

The best views of the total lunar eclipse will be from Asian and Western Australia, where skywatchers can see the entire event from start to finish, according to Time and Date .

Totality, when the moon is fully immersed in Earth's shadow, will last 82 minutes, from 17:30 to 18:52 GMT (1:30–2:52 a.m. local time in Perth, 2:30–3:52 a.m. in Tokyo).

Observers across eastern Australia, New Zealand, Africa and parts of the Middle East will also see most of the eclipse phases. The only major regions missing out entirely are the Americas. But don't worry, U.S. skywatchers won't have to wait too much longer for a blood moon as the total lunar eclipse on March 2–3 2026 will be visible from Asia, Australia and North America.

Tricky viewing in Europe

From much of Europe, the total lunar eclipse will already be underway at moonrise. That means the blood-red moon will climb above the eastern horizon already darkened, creating a dramatic but challenging sight. Because eclipsed moons appear dimmer than normal, a clear, unobstructed view low to the horizon will be needed to catch the lunar show.

For example, in Berlin, the moon rises at 7:37 p.m. CEST, just as totality begins, while in London, the moon rises at 7:30 p.m. BST, shortly after the eclipse has reached totality. Western Europe will see less of the eclipse as the moon rises later into the event.

The moon can be harder to see when it is fully eclipsed. (Image credit: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

What to expect