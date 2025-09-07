Saturn and the moon take a sunset stroll on Sept. 8: Here's how to see it

(Image credit: Left photo credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images. Right photo credit: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL Team.)

Saturn and the waning moon will appear close together at sunset on Sept. 8.

Look to the eastern horizon just after sunset on Sept. 8 to see the ringed gas giant Saturn shine close to the bright disk of the waning gibbous moon.

Saturn will rise less than 5 degrees to the right of the 96%-lit lunar disk as the sun sets on Sept. 8, below the stars representing the head of the great western fish in the constellation Pisces. Remember: the width of your three middle fingers held at arm's length accounts for roughly 5 degrees in the night sky!

Around this time, Earth's natural satellite will appear fully lit to the casual observer, just one day past its full moon phase, which saw the lunar disk adopt a rusty red hue as it fell into the deepest part of Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse.

The nights surrounding the full moon phase are a great time to explore the dark expanses of the lunar maria, or "seas", marking the lunar surface. These dark basaltic plains were created billions of years ago when lakes of lava flooded impact basins left behind in the wake of brutal asteroid strikes, before cooling and solidifying on the lunar surface.

Look for the moon near Neptune and Saturn on Sept 8. (Image credit: Starry Night/Chris Vaughan)

Celestron NexStar 8SE (Image credit: Amazon) We reckon the Celestron NexStar 8SE is great for both astrophotography and deep-space observing alike. For a more detailed look, you can check out our Celestron NexStar 8SE review.

A telescope with an aperture of 8 inches (200 mm) or more will reveal the 2,800 mile (4,500 kilometer) gap in Saturn's iconic ring system, known as the Cassini Division. You may also be able to spot the bluish dot representing the disk of the ice giant Neptune, which can be found less than 3 degrees to the left of Saturn at moonrise on the night of Sept. 8.

Stargazers hoping to get a closer look at the planets of the solar system should read our guide to the best telescope deals available in 2025, while photographers should peruse our roundup detailing the top cameras for astrophotography.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.