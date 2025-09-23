Catch the crescent moon make a fleeting appearance with Mars at sunset on Sept. 24

The crescent moon shines close to Mars above the western horizon at sunset on Sept. 24, but you'll need to be quick to spot the red planet before it slips swiftly from view alongside the twinkling stars of the constellation Virgo.

Look to the west in the half-hour following sunset on Sept. 24 to see the 10%-lit form of the waning crescent moon hanging 10 degrees — approximately the width of your outstretched fist — above the horizon, with Mars shining a little over 5 degrees to its upper right.

The red planet owes its distinctive hue to an oxidizing process that rusts iron present in the rocks and dust of Mars. This rust-laden dust gets kicked up into the martian atmosphere , making it appear red from afar.

Both the moon and Mars will disappear below the horizon just one hour after sunset, so be sure to find a location with a clear view of the western horizon to ensure a glimpse at the solar system pairing.

Celestron NexStar 8SE (Image credit: Amazon) We reckon the Celestron NexStar 8SE is the best motorized telescope out there as it's great for astrophotography, deep-space observing and it offers stunning detailed imagery. It is a little pricey but for what you get, it's good value. For a more detailed look, you can check out our Celestron NexStar 8SE review.

You may even notice a soft glow, known as Earthshine, infusing the unlit expanse of the lunar disk as it shines next to the red planet on Sept. 24, just three days out from its new moon phase, which gave rise to a gorgeous partial solar eclipse for millions of viewers in the southern hemisphere.

Earthshine, or the "Da Vinci Glow", is created by sunlight reflecting from Earth to illuminate the moon, revealing the vast dark lava fields scarring the lunar surface, which stand as a testament to its chaotic past.

Stargazers interested in exploring the wonders of the solar system should check out our roundup of the best telescope deals available in 2025, along with our guide to the best smartphone astronomy apps that'll have you navigating the night sky with ease.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.