One week until the blood moon total lunar eclipse lights up September's sky

A picture of the moon during a total lunar eclipse captured in the sky over Los Angeles in March 2025.

Get ready stargazers!

In just one week, Earth's shadow will roll across the lunar surface, giving rise to a spectacular 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse on Sept. 7-8.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes between the moon and sun, casting its shadow over our natural satellite. The tilted orbit of Earth's moon prevents us from experiencing a total lunar eclipse every month during the new moon phase. However, about three times every year, orbital mechanics conspire to bring the Earth, moon and sun into perfect alignment, setting the stage for a breathtaking lunar spectacle.

The week leading up to the total lunar eclipse is the perfect time to stake out your ideal eclipse viewing spot. This extra bit of prep will give photographers the opportunity to line up spectacular compositions featuring the eclipsed moon alongside iconic landmarks, while also allowing naked eye viewers to ensure that there won't be any pesky buildings ruining their view.

Stargazers lucky enough to have a direct line of sight on the moon during the total lunar eclipse will see it take on a rusty red hue as it slips into the deepest part of Earth's shadow during totality, known as its umbra. This crimson glow comes from Rayleigh scattering, wherein bluer wavelengths of sunlight are deflected by particles in Earth's atmosphere, while longer red wavelengths are allowed to pass through relatively unhindered.

During totality, the moon is saturated in the longer wavelengths of sunlight, causing it to turn a deep red, granting it the moniker of a "blood moon".

There's absolutely no need to panic if clouds threaten your view of the lunar spectacle, or if the moon is below the horizon as the eclipse unfolds, as Space.com will be hosting a livestream of the event online, with details to be released closer to the time. You can also follow along with the latest eclipse news via our lunar eclipse live blog, which will provide views of the different eclipse phases as they happen, along with reports from observers in the field.

What to look out for when the blood moon rises on Sept. 7-8

The total lunar eclipse will begin globally at 11:28 a.m. (1528 GMT) on Sept. 7, with totality occurring at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) and stretching on for a staggering 82 minutes before the deepest part of Earth's shadow begins to slip from the surface of the lunar disk.

Each phase of the eclipse will occur at the same time for everyone on Earth, though your ability to see it will be dictated by whether the moon is above the horizon as the cosmic alignment plays out.

The global path of the total lunar eclipse on Sept. 7, 2025. (Image credit: F. Espenak, NASA's GSFC)

An estimated 5.8 billion people — roughly 76% of the world's population — spread across Australia, Asia, Africa and eastern Europe will be in a position to witness totality from beginning to end.

Viewers in countries on either side of this block, such as the U.K., Spain and Brazil, will get a glimpse at some phases of the eclipse, but miss parts, or all of totality. Sadly, the moon will be below the horizon for the entirety of the Sept. 7-8 eclipse for those in the Americas.

There's no risk of damaging your eyesight when viewing the stages of a total lunar eclipse — as opposed to a solar eclipse, where utmost care must be taken to protect your eyesight — so feel free to observe the event through a telescope, with binoculars, or the naked eye!

