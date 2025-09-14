1 week to go until the moon takes a ‘bite’ out of the sun during partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21

Get ready, sun lovers! We're just one week away from the Sept. 21 partial solar eclipse. The moon will appear to take a "bite" from the sun for observers across the South Pacific, including New Zealand, a sliver of eastern Australia, several Pacific islands and portions of Antarctica.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun during a new moon phase, occulting a swathe of its disk while stopping short of blocking it entirely.

Roughly 16.6 million people — or 0.2% of the world population — will see at least some portion of the partial solar eclipse, according to Time and Date.

Viewers will first see the moon take its first bite out of the sun at 1:29 p.m. ET (1729 GMT) on Sept. 21. Observers located in territories including southern New Zealand and Antarctica will see over 70% of the solar disk occulted by its natural satellite as the eclipse reaches its maximum at 3:41 p.m. ET (1941 GMT) later that same day.

The vast majority of the global population, including those in the Americas, won't see this eclipse in person. But you can enjoy the action live online as Space.com will be hosting a livestream of the event, with details to follow closer to the time. You can also keep up with the latest solar eclipse news and progress with our partial solar eclipse live blog.

Prepping for the September partial solar eclipse

NEVER look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. Staring at the sun with the naked eye can lead to immediate and permanent damage to your vision. As such, anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the September eclipse, or the upcoming Aug. 12, 2026 total solar eclipse, should read our eclipse glasses guide to ensure that they have the correct safety gear in proper working order with which to view the sun.

Photographers may also wish to avail themselves of our guide discussing the equipment and techniques needed to safely capture the phases of a solar eclipse. Those lucky enough to find themselves in the path of an upcoming event should also read our top tips for observing the sun, which details what to look out for as the Sept. 21 solar spectacle unfolds.

