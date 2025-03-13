'Blood Worm Moon' US weather forecast: Best places to see tonight's total lunar eclipse

News
By published

Most of the U.S. should be able to see the total lunar eclipse tonight, but clouds will be problematic for many.

a composite image showing eight different views of the moon becoming darker and more shadowed during a total lunar eclipse
A composite image of a total lunar eclipse referred on Jan. 31, 2018 as seen from Tokyo, Japan. (Image credit:  KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

As far as viewing prospects for tonight's total eclipse of the moon are concerned, it would appear that three-quarters of the nation will have at least some occasional views of the moon plunging through Earth's dark shadow. The period of total eclipse will begin at 2:26 a.m. Eastern Time early Friday morning, which corresponds to 11:26 p.m. Pacific time late this evening or 0626 GMT. Totality will last 66 minutes.

The region of the country that will likely have the best overall weather conditions for tonight's total lunar eclipse will be the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, southwest into the Central Plains and down into the Lone Star State of Texas.

In contrast, a major storm emerging out of the Northern and Central Rockies will be accompanied by a broad swath of clouds and precipitation which will extend across Montana south to eastern Arizona and western New Mexico, likely hiding any views of the lunar eclipse.

Other areas where eclipse weather will be problematic will be near and along the Pacific coast of Washington, Oregon, and northern and central California where a marine layer of low clouds will be in place at eclipse time. A similar area of low clouds is expected to hide the moon near and along the Gulf Coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, as well as parts of south Florida.

Also, near and along the I-95 corridor from the Virginia Capes and extending northeast to Downeast Maine, an offshore weather disturbance will create a northeast airflow that likely will result in low cloudiness being swept in from off the cool Atlantic Ocean, hiding a view of the moon for big cities such as Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

However, a short drive inland to the west and north of these places should take one out from underneath this curtain of ocean clouds and into generally clear skies.

a blood red moon in a black night sky

A total lunar eclipse as seen on July 27, 2018 in Hechingen, Germany. (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

We have prepared a map of the U.S. which shows those regions where sky conditions look the best ... and worst, for eclipse watchers. We have broken things down into three categories:

GOOD: Cloud cover ranges from clear to scattered cloud cover; generally, no more than 30%.

FAIR: Cloud cover ranges from scattered to broken cloud cover; generally, 30% to no more than 70%. In spite of the existing clouds, there probably will be large breaks and openings that will allow for periodic views of the moon going into eclipse.

POOR: Cloud cover ranges from 70% to complete overcast. At worse, a complete shut-out of the eclipse. At best, perhaps some occasional views of the moon similar to what poet Alfred Noyes described in "The Highwaymen":

"The moon was a ghostly galleon tossed upon cloudy seas."

a map of the united states with different areas labeled poor, fair, and good

A map of the United States indicating what viewing conditions can be expected during the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse overnight on March 13-14, 2025. (Image credit: Joe Rao)
RELATED STORIES:

 —  A total lunar eclipse comes to North America tonight: Here's everything you need to know about the 'Blood Worm Moon'

 — What time is the 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse tonight?

 — Total lunar eclipse March 2025 livestreams: Where to watch the 'Blood Moon' online for free tonight

For any late updates in your local weather forecast, of course, check with your local National Weather Service Forecast Office. Also, check here for the latest satellite imagery of your region courtesy of the GOES 16 weather satellite.

If you are clouded out tonight, your next chance at seeing a total lunar eclipse from North America will come less than a year from now, on March 3rd, 2026.

Good luck to all tonight!

If you're looking to capture tonight's eclipse on camera, make sure to see our how to photograph a lunar eclipse guide.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the total lunar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Joe Rao serves as an instructor and guest lecturer at New York's Hayden Planetarium. He writes about astronomy for Natural History magazine, Sky and Telescope and other publications.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Joe Rao
Joe Rao
Skywatching Columnist

Joe Rao is Space.com's skywatching columnist, as well as a veteran meteorologist and eclipse chaser who also serves as an instructor and guest lecturer at New York's Hayden Planetarium. He writes about astronomy for Natural History magazine, the Farmers' Almanac and other publications. Joe is an 8-time Emmy-nominated meteorologist who served the Putnam Valley region of New York for over 21 years. You can find him on Twitter and YouTube tracking lunar and solar eclipses, meteor showers and more. To find out Joe's latest project, visit him on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about eclipses
red moon behind tall buildings during total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse comes to North America tonight: Here's everything you need to know about the 'Blood Worm Moon'
graphic showing Earth in the background and a illustration of a lightbulb with a lunar eclipse inside it.

What do lunar eclipses teach us about Earth?
NASA&#039;s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft captured this shot of Intuitive Machines&#039; Athena lander on the moon on March 7, 2025.

Dead Athena moon lander seen inside its crater grave from lunar orbit (photos)
See more latest
Most Popular
NASA&#039;s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft captured this shot of Intuitive Machines&#039; Athena lander on the moon on March 7, 2025.
Dead Athena moon lander seen inside its crater grave from lunar orbit (photos)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on March 12, 2025. Also visible in this photo are the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft that will fly the Crew-10 astronaut mission to the International Space Station for NASA. The duo are scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center on March 14.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida (video, photos)
red moon behind tall buildings during total lunar eclipse.
A total lunar eclipse comes to North America tonight: Here's everything you need to know about the 'Blood Worm Moon'
Galaxies observed by the JWST with those rotating one way circled in red, those rotating the other wat circled in blue
Is our universe trapped inside a black hole? This James Webb Space Telescope discovery might blow your mind
A black and white SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands atop a pad for Crew-10 under a clear blue sky
SpaceX calls off Crew-10 astronaut launch for NASA due to hydraulics issue (video)
four astronauts in white spacesuits stand and wave outside a nasa building
SpaceX Crew-10 astronauts depart for launch pad ahead of liftoff (video, photos)
A frightening alien skull with teeth bared
We found 6 Easter eggs in the 'Alien: Earth' shorts revealed at SXSW 2025... at least we hope they're just Easter eggs
graphic showing Earth in the background and a illustration of a lightbulb with a lunar eclipse inside it.
What do lunar eclipses teach us about Earth?
A dark, slightly colorful section of sky with white blobs.
Water in the universe may have formed closer to the Big Bang than previously thought
a white, conical spacecraft floats in the blackness above space. a blue and white earth can be seen along the rightmost edge of the photo
NASA's SPHEREx science probe heads to orbit | Space photo of the day March 12, 2025