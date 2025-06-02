Northern lights may be visible in these 15 US States tonight

The northern lights could put on yet another impressive show tonight (June 2) as ongoing geomagnetic storm conditions continue to push auroras farther south than usual, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Earth is still feeling the effects of a speedy coronal mass ejection (CME) impact that hit our planet in the early hours of June 1, disturbing our magnetic field and triggering incredible auroras around the world.

Space weather forecasters from the U.K. Met Office predict there is a chance of strong (G3) geomagnetic storm conditions tonight, with minor (G1) intervals expected.

Tonight's aurora forecast map courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center predicts that the Kp index will peak at 6.67 over the next 24 hours. For an up-to-date breakdown of timings, check out NOAA's 3-day forecast. (Kp is a measurement of geomagnetic activity, with an index that ranges from 0 to 9; higher Kp indicates stronger auroral activity.)

Will the current conditions hold until it gets dark? Only time will tell. In the meantime, get those cameras charged, aurora alerts switched on and those fingers crossed! You can also keep up with the latest forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

In the U.S., Alaska has the highest chance of seeing the northern lights tonight. If predicted G3 storms are reached, auroras could be visible down to Illinois and Oregon, according to NOAA.

Below we have listed all 15 states that appear either fully or in part above the possible view line for auroras tonight, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. They are ordered most likely to least likely based on their proximity to the center of the auroral oval and how much of each state is within or near the view line.

Remember, auroras can be fickle. Sometimes they can appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. There are many conditions that have to align for the perfect show.

Alaska Montana North Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Michigan Maine Vermont New Hampshire New York South Dakota Idaho Washington Oregon Massachusetts

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you're one of the lucky skywatchers in one of the 15 states forecasted to have a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight, head to a north-facing vantage point as far away from light pollution as possible! The best time to look for auroras will be about 1 a.m. local time, as our window of darkness for observing the northern lights shrinks during summer months.

Use your mobile phone to scan the skies, as the camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This can help you pinpoint where in the sky you should be focusing your attention. But remember to keep an eye out elsewhere too as auroras can pop up in front, behind or even above you! Happy aurora hunting.

If you want to make sure you're all clued up on when to look for auroras download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android. However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android, to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.

Editor's note: If you snap a great picture of the northern or southern lights and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.